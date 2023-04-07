Wednesday, April 5, 2023



| Updated 04/07/2023 10:32 a.m.



Order and rectitude will preside, on the night of this Good Friday, the procession of the Holy Burial of the marraja brotherhood. Under a sky that is expected to be clear and that will look starry, the appointed time for the departure from the church of Santa María de Gracia is eight in the afternoon, an hour before, to also pick up before and gain an audience in the Salve. This is the main novelty of this procession, which will be on the street for four hours. They will do it after an early morning of passion in which Cartagena took to the streets to enjoy one of the most anticipated moments of its Passion Week.

After the scripts and the escort of the Local Police, in dress uniform, the public seated and standing on Calle del Aire will be able to see the passage of the cadet escort. Next, the third of the Holy Chalice will pass, preceded by the cross of the brotherhood and accompanied by its horn car.

After the uniformed grenadiers, the former escort of the procession, the image of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno, head of the purple brotherhood, will always be cheered during the journey, with devotion and enthusiasm. The size is a work of José Capuz.

tenth station



The Expolio de Jesús, which marks the tenth station of the Via Crucis, will thrill attendees with the image of the Roman who undresses the son of God before the crucifixion. And the Holy Agony, the Thrown and the Descent will give continuity, before the attendees, to the sacred history of the passion and death of Christ.

However, it will be the throne of the Santísima Virgen de la Soledad that marks, throughout the night, some of the highlights of the processional parade. The forecast is that the entourage will complete the tour in four hours and that at one in the morning it will be over. The weather report is favorable and indicates that there will be clear skies and a temperature between 18 and 14 degrees.

Procession of the Vera Cruz (Brotherhood Marraja)



Cartagena City Hall







Itinerary



Exit: Church of Santa Maria de Gracia.

7:00 p.m. – Air, San Miguel, Campos, San Francisco, San Ginés Square, Duke, Charity, Serreta, Puerta de la Serreta Square, Park, Santa Florentina, Murcia Gates, San Sebastián Square, Mayor, Canyon, Air, Santa María Church .

Composition



1. Accompanying group of the Shroud

2. Cadet Grenadiers

3. Holy Chalice

4. Holy Shroud

6. Holy Love of Saint John

7. Vera Cruz

8. Blessed Virgin of the Solitude of the Poor

9. Picket of Grenadiers.

Procession of the Holy Women (Brotherhood Marraja)

Itinerary



Exit: UPCT Rectorate, San Diego street

19.10 – Door of the House of Mercy, San Diego, Plaza de la Merced, Duque, where it will be integrated with the Vera Cruz Procession.

Composition



1. Holy Women