Friday, March 31, 2023, 11:34
Procession of promises of the Blessed Virgin of Charity (Brotherhood Marraja)
Itinerary
Departure and pick up: Church of Santa Maria de Gracia.
21.00 – Air, Cannon, Mayor, San Sebastián Square, Murcia Gates, Sta. Florentina, Juan XXIII Square, Park, Puerta de la Serreta Square, Serreta, Charity, Duke, San Ginés Square, San Francisco, Campos, San Miguel, Air , Church of Santa Maria.
Composition
1. Accompanying group of the Shroud
2. Group of Grenadiers
3. Holy Chalice
4. Mercy Insignia Throne
5. Blessed Virgin of Mercy.
