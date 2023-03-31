Friday, March 31, 2023, 4:57 p.m.



| Updated 5:32 p.m.



Solemn procession of the Palms

Chaired by the Bishop of the Diocese of Orihuela-Alicante, Mr. José Ignacio Munilla Aguirre.

itinerary



11 hours – Church of Santas Justas and Rufina, López Porras, Mayor de Ramon y Cajal, Santa Iglesia Catedral del Salvador and Santa María.

Mayor Board of Brotherhoods, Brotherhoods and Stewardships of Holy Week (‘La Convocatoria’)

announce the procession

Stewardship of Our Lady of Sorrows Wardrobe: black suit with the classic Spanish comb and mantilla

Itinerary



6:45 p.m. – Church of Santiago, Francisco Die, Santa Justa, López Pozas, Puente de Poniente, Plaza Cubero, Plaza Nueva, San Pascual, Calderón de la Barca, Loaces, Alfonso XIII, Plaza de la Soledad, Ramón y Cajal, López Pozas, Santa Justa , Francisco Die, Santiago, Sanctuary of Our Lady of Monserrate.

imagery



1943. Federico Coullaut-Valera, on the throne of the Gimeno Brothers.

Mayor Board of Brotherhoods, Brotherhoods and Stewardships of Holy Week (‘La Convocatoria’)

Announce the procession.

Brotherhood of the Stmo. Christ of the Flagellation. ‘Whipping’ Costume: red tunic and hood, purple cape

Itinerary



9:30 p.m. – Plaza del Carmen, Santa Justa, Calle Mayor, Plaza de la Soledad, Santa Lucía, Paseo Calvo Sotelo, Ballestero Villanueva, Alfonso XIII, Loaces, Calderón de la Barca, San Pascual, Plaza Nueva, Plaza Cubero, Puente de Poniente, López Pozas , Santa Justa, Francisco Die, Santiago, Sanctuary of Our Lady of Monserrate.

Penitential brotherhood of the Stmo. Christ of Zalamea and Holy Mary of Consuelo Costume: white tunic, cape and black capitors

Itinerary



9:30 p.m. – Church of the Monastery of San Juan de la Penitencia (HH. Claridad), Ballesteros Villanueva, Alfonso XIII, Loaces, Calderón de la Barca, San Pascual, Plaza Nueva, Plaza Cubero, Puente de Poniente, López Pozas, Santa Justa, Francisco Die, Santiago, Sanctuary of Our Lady of Monserrate.