The Brotherhood of the Santísimo Cristo del Refugio, presided over by Ignacio Sánchez-Parra Servet, celebrates its eighty years since its foundation and which stars on the most secluded Holy Thursday that leaves from San Lorenzo at 10 p.m. and will make its penance station even more heartfelt for this among the songs of the choirs. Corales to which the Parrandboleros group joins, now definitively and after debuting last year.

This year the reserve shelves will go, who replace the holders who carry the step, in front of the Christ, thus making their parade more solemn. On the occasion of the anniversary of the brotherhood, the presidents of the rest of the Nazarene institutions and other authorities will also parade.

Nazarene sounds

Gregorian School.

Inside the parish.

Discantus coral.

He will perform at the exit of the procession.

Singers of Maria

In the street of Mercy.

Orpheus Music.

Plaza de Santo Domingo, next to the Dominican church.

Auroros del Carmen del Rincón de Seca.

Banco Santander and also in Plaza Apóstoles.

Choir San Andrés and Santa María de la Arrixaca.

At the Four Corners.

At the Four Corners.

Cross Square.

Passion Group.

Belluga Square.

Canticorum Jubilo.

Episcopal palace.

The Parrandboleros.

Apostles Street. They repeat this year and they already remain as fixed protagonists for the following years.

Auroros del Rosario de Rincón de Seca.

Apostles Square.

Choir San Antolin.

Pepe’s corner.

Choral Benedictus.

Raymond Gonzalez Square.

Alice Sanchez.

Cetina Square.

Orfeón Fernández Caballero.

At the entrance of the procession.

The confreres wear a purple and black satin tunic, with lilac gloves. On the chest and back they wear a bronze scapular. They process only one step, that of the Santísimo Cristo del Refugio, a work from the 17th century. The brothers are silent from the moment they lower their hoods over their faces in their homes.

Before, at 6:30 p.m., the procession of Soledad del Calvario, organized by the Archconfraternity of Blood and which brings out three splendid thrones: The Christ of Redemption, the Christ of Love in the conversion of the good thief and Our Lady of Solitude on Calvary.

Royal, Very Illustrious, Venerable and Ancient Archconfraternity of the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ Robes Color: Black

Itinerary



18.30 – Archpriestal Church of Our Lady of Carmen, Colón, Camachos, Canalejas, Puente Viejo, Martínez Tornel, Jara Carrillo, San Pedro, Cristo de la Esperanza, Flores (on the left), Santa Catalina (left monument), Gran Vía Escultor Salzillo (emergency passage), Santa Catalina, San Bartolomé, Sociedad, Puxmarina, Frenería.

20.20 – Cardinal Belluga (on the left), Arenal, Glorieta de España Tomás Maestre, Martínez Tornel, Puente Viejo, Canalejas, Camachos, Colón.

21.30 – Archpriestal Church of Our Lady of Carmen.

Steps



1. CHRIST OF REDEMPTION

Antonio Jesus Yuste Navarro. 2017. 26 shelves.

2. CHRIST OF LOVE IN THE CONVERSION OF THE GOOD THIEF

Jose Hernandez Navarro. 2011-2016. 34 shelves.

3. OUR LADY OF SOLITUDE OF CALVARY

Antonio Campillo Parraga. 1985. 24 shelves.

Brotherhood of the Holy Christ of the Refuge Robes color: black and purple

Itinerary



22.00 – Parish Church, San Lorenzo, Alejandro Séiquer, Merced, Santo Domingo (emergency step), Trapería, Hernández Amores, Nicolás Salzillo.

23.30 – Cardinal Belluga, Apostles, Isidoro de la Cierva, Cetina, Alejandro Séiquer.

00.00 – Parish Church, San Lorenzo.

Steps



1. MOST HOLY CHRIST OF THE REFUGE

Attributed to Jacobo Florentino. s. XVI. 32 step holders.