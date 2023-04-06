At nine o’clock at night, when the dashes go down the ramp of Santa María de Gracia, the lights of houses, bars and shops on Calle del Aire will go out and the street noise will disappear. Then, the Brotherhood of the Arrest of Jesus with deep and quiet emotion will take to the streets what is this year, exceptionally, its penultimate procession: the Silence and Holy Christ of the Miners.

The last one will be on Easter Monday, when the Jesus Prendido and the Virgen del Primer Dolor will once again pass through Calle del Aire on the occasion of the extraordinary commemorative parade of the 275th anniversary of the first Californio Holy Wednesday.

The concise composition of this funeral procession, since only eight thirds and four thrones appear in the parade, is inversely proportional to the feeling of respect and veneration that it always leaves behind among the large public that crowds along the route every year. Tonight everything will take place in the shadows and without music bands. Only the sound of the drum and the tinkling of the ornaments of the thrones will be heard, which will be carried on the shoulders of the pasaposos.

After the scripts will go the Osculum, followed by Ecce Homo, as well as the throne of the holder, before that of the Vuelta del Calvario and the Blessed Virgin of Hope. The itinerary is as follows: Aire, Cañón, Mayor, Plaza de San Sebastián, Puertas de Murcia, Santa Florentina, Plaza Juan XXIII, Park, Plaza López Pinto, Serreta, Plaza de la Serreta, Caridad, Plaza de la Inmaculada, Duque, Plaza de San Ginés, San Francisco, Campos, Jara, Aire, Church of Santa María de Gracia, where the traditional Miserere and Salve will be sung.

The participants in the procession are subject to a regulation elaborated in 1928, and which is still in force, which imposes on them an even greater seriousness than what California processions usually have. Thus, all the participants in the parade, with the exception of the older brother and the chaplain, have their faces covered and must maintain absolute and rigorous silence.

As every year, the incarnated Brotherhood hopes that the attention it asks of the public will be extended to the catering establishments throughout the route, so that their waiters stop serving drinks. Also that the lights in the shop windows are also turned off, so that the recollection and feeling is even greater, if possible.

emotionality



Especially moving will be the passage of the main thrones, such as the Cristo de los Mineros and the Virgen de la Esperanza, through the door of the Basílica de la Caridad. Although, the most emotional moment and perhaps the one that gathers the most public is in front of the doors of the temple on Calle del Aire at the end of the tour. It is when a miserere to Ecce Homo is sung, as it was done from the origins of that parade, and the Salve cartagena to the collection of the Virgin.

Solemn Procession of Silence and Santísimo Cristo de los Mineros (California Brotherhood)

Itinerary



Departure and pick up: Parish Church of Santa María de Gracia.

21.00- Air, Cannon, Mayor, San Sebastián Square, Murcia Gates, Santa Florentina, Juan XXIII Square, Park, Puerta de la Serreta Square, Serreta, Charity, Immaculate Square, Duke, San Ginés Square, San Francisco, Campos, Jara , Aire, Church of Santa María de Gracia.

Order and composition of the procession



1. Dashes

2. Third of the Osculus

3. Tercio del Ecce Homo, Table of the Brotherhood and Ecce Homo Throne

4. Tercio and Throne Christ of the Miners

5. Tercio and Throne Return of Calvary

6. Tercio and Throne Blessed Virgin of Hope

7. Picket Section of Honors (Group of Grenadiers)