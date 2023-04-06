Historic day for the Brotherhood of Our Father Jesus Nazareno. And it will be because, for many generations, the novelty is that there is none. Although tomorrow something will change, by the way, rightly. The procession that parades in the morning ‘morá’ most beautiful in the city eliminates in its career a street that is not very Nazarene, because it is wide and soulless, such as that of García Alix. In its place, the penance station will cross the streets of Arrixaca, Sagasta, towards the hermitage of Pilar, resuming its usual route from that point. On the other hand, they also change their street to San Salida, going from Doctor Quesada to the side of the Once building.

Sagasta street, for days, has been covered with announcements from the Brotherhood asking the residents to decorate their balconies in this first tour that, without a doubt, will not change again in the coming years, not to write centuries.

The moorish procession will begin its penance station at 08:00 am, in the Plaza de San Agustín. In any case, all the brothers of Jesus have the obligation and the privilege of going to their headquarters dressed in the tunic, even if it was pouring in the clear light of day. Not a drop is expected and the morning promises, and you reader will be checking it when you read these lines and with the sun up, to be one of the most beautiful in recent years.

During yesterday afternoon, the traditional cabildillos were held, meetings between the mayordomos of the different brotherhoods to finalize the parade this morning.

The Constitutions of the Brotherhood establish that the departure of the procession is at six o’clock in the morning -according to solar time-. Then, the doors open and the Greater Banner of the Brotherhood comes out.

The arm of the Apostle Saint Peter at the El Prendimiento pass is a whole lesson in anatomy.

The procession looks better in narrow streets and small squares.



The popular La Cena table had already been set up with extraordinary delicacies by the Cotorruelo family, waiters from El Paso, during the morning. All that remained was to shape the palm tree of La Oración, whose dates are considered miraculous for increasing female fertility.

The nine brotherhoods of Jesus can be distinguished at any point in the procession by the background of the shield of their brothers. Dinner (red), Prayer (green), Arrest (grey), Scourges (pink), Veronica (yellow), Fall (black), Nazarenes (Our Father Jesus) (purple), Saint John (brown), and Dolorosa (blue ). All brotherhoods carry their banner. The Brotherhood of the Nazarenes, the minor banner of the Brotherhood.

The most anticipated morning turns the city into a veritable street museum, where thousands of people delight in the passing of the nine thrones

The steps look better if they have scenes that existed during the sculptor’s life as a background, in secluded spaces, such as the Plaza de Las Flores, where the play of light and shadow of the trees enrich the nuances of the images. The most traditional thing is to see the thrones of the church leave and enter.

The Brotherhood of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno obtained its canonical recognition on August 2, 1600, although it already existed before. It is followed in seniority by the Archconfraternity of the Blood (1603). The first Cabildo that was held in Jesús was on September 3, 1600.

As the afternoon declines, the Mercy and Servitas of Mary, next to the Sepulchre, will close Passion Friday in Murcia

Three more brotherhoods at night



In the streets of Murcia, as the afternoon of Good Friday declines, Mercy and Servitas will proclaim the Passion together with the Holy Burial. At the head will be the Christ of Santa Clara la Real, from Salzillo, and the Virgen de la Soledad will close the procession. The banners and banners of the different brotherhoods appear in the procession.

The Brotherhood of Mercy will leave the church of San Esteban at 6:15 p.m. They take to the streets the Santísimo Cristo de la Misericordia, from the 16th century; the Descent, by Hernández Navarro; and Our Lady Mother of Mercy, by Sánchez Lozano, from 1927.

This year they incorporate as a novelty a brotherhood of birthing ladies, who will accompany the passage of the Virgin. The old banner of the Damas del Cristo has also been restored and now represents the brotherhood of the holder. Meanwhile, this year more than eighty Nazarenes join the Brotherhood.

Its robes are black and the hood is magenta, which earned it the nickname ‘procession of turkeys’.

After Mercy, at 6:30 p.m., the Brotherhood of Servitas will carry out a procession from the church of San Bartolomé to its Angel, and to the impressive carving of María Santísima de las Angustias, which Salzillo sculpted in 1739. In the past, this image took to the streets on Palm Sunday. They wear black and blue robes.

At 7:00 p.m., the Sepulchre, in rigorous black, will begin its procession with the Christ of Santa Clara la Real in the church of San Bartolomé, a work by Francisco Salzillo dating from 1770; the Virgen de la Amargura, the Holy Sepulchre, San Juan Evangelista and the Virgen de la Soledad. With them, he ends in Murcia on Passion Friday.

Royal and Very Illustrious Brotherhood of Our Father Jesus Nazareno Robes Color: Purple

Itinerary



8.00 – Church of Jesus, San Agustín, Arrixaca, Sagasta, Pilar, San Julián, San Pedro, Jara Carrillo, Martínez Tornel (emergency passage), Tomás Maestre, Glorieta de España, Arenal.

9.45 – Cardinal Belluga, Nicolás Salzillo, Hernández Amores, Trapería, Santo Domingo (emergency crossing), Basabé, Echegaray, Julián Romea, Fernández Ardavín, Calderón de la Barca, José Esteve Mora, San Bartolomé, Santa Catalina, Gran Vía Escultor Salzillo (crossing emergency), Santa Catalina (right monument), Flores, Jiménez Baeza, San Nicolás, Santa Teresa, Mariano Girada, Acísclo Díaz, Agustinas, Santa Cecilia, San Andrés, San Agustín.

13.00 – Church of Jesus.

Steps



1. SANCTION

Francisco Salzillo and Alcaraz. 1761. 28 shelves.

2. PRAYER IN THE GARDEN

Francisco Salzillo and Alcaraz. 1754. 28 shelves

3. THE ARRANGEMENT

Francisco Salzillo and Alcaraz. 1763. 26 shelves.

4. THE WHIPPING

Francisco Salzillo and Alcaraz. 1777. 24 shelves.

5. VERONICA

Francisco Salzillo and Alcaraz. 1756. 16 shelves.

6. THE FALL

Francisco Salzillo and Alcaraz. 1752. 28 shelves.

7. OUR FATHER JESUS ​​NAZARENE

Anonymous. Before 1600. 22 shelves.

8. SAN JOHN

Francisco Salzillo and Alcaraz. 1756. 18 shelves.

9. THE PAINFUL

Francisco Salzillo and Alcaraz. 1755. 22 shelves.

Brotherhood of the Most Holy Christ of Mercy Robes Color: Black and Magenta

Itinerary



18.30 – Church of San Esteban, Acisclo Díaz, Gran Vía Escultor Salzillo (emergency passage), Maestro Alonso, Santa Clara, Santo Domingo (emergency passage), Trapería, Hernández Amores, Nicolás Salzillo.

20.00 – Cardinal Belluga, Arenal, Glorieta de España, Sol, Frenería, Puxmarina, Sociedad, San Bartolomé, José Esteve Mora, Calderón de la Barca, Santa Gertrudis, Fernández Ardavín, Gran Vía Escultor Salzillo (emergency passage), Baritone Marcos Redondo, Santa Teresa, Lorenzo Pausa, Acisclo Diaz.

21.45 – Church of San Esteban.

Frenería, Sol, Tomás Maestre, Martínez Tornel (emergency step), Jara Carrillo, San Pedro, San Julián, Pilar, Vidrieros, San Antolín.

Steps



1. JESUS ​​NAZARENE

Roque Lopez Lopez. 1797. 28 shelves.

2. MOST HOLY CHRIST OF MERCY

Sunday Beltran. 1581. 36 shelves.

3. DESCENDING

Jose Hernandez Navarro. 2001. 38 shelves.

4. OUR LADY MOTHER OF MERCY

Jose Sanchez Lozano. 1927. 36 shelves.

Royal, Very Illustrious and Venerable Brotherhood of Servitas of María Santísima de las Angustias Robes Color: Black and Blue

Itinerary



7:00 p.m. – Church of San Bartolomé, San Bartolomé, José Esteve Mora, Calderón de la Barca, Santa Gertrudis, Fernández Ardavín, Julián Romea, Echegaray, Santa Clara, Santo Domingo (emergency passage), Trapería, Hernández Amores, Nicolás Salzillo.

20.45 – Cardinal Belluga, Arenal, Glorieta de España, Sol, Frenería, Puxmarina, Sociedad, San Bartolomé.

21.30 – Church of San Bartolomé.

Steps



1. SERVITE ANGEL, SAINT GABRIEL

icente Hernandez Couquet. 1858. 24 shelves

2. HOLY MARY OF ANGUSTIAS

Francisco Salzillo and Alcaraz. 1739. 28 shelves

Royal and Very Illustrious Brotherhood of the Holy Sepulcher of Our Lord Jesus Christ Robes Color: Black

Itinerary



19.15 – Church of San Bartolomé, San Bartolomé, José Esteve Mora, Calderón de la Barca, Santa Gertrudis, Fernández Ardavín, Julián Romea, Echegaray, Santa Clara, Santo Domingo (emergency passage), Trapería, Hernández Amores, Nicolás Salzillo.

20.45 – Cardinal Belluga, Arenal, Glorieta de España, Sol, Puxmarina, Frenería, Sociedad, San Bartolomé.

22.00 – Church of San Bartolomé.

Steps



1. HOLY CHRIST OF SANTA CLARA LA REAL (OF THE GOOD DEATH)

Francisco Salzillo and Alcaraz. 1770. 28 shelves.

2. HOLY VIRGIN OF BITTERNESS

Juan Gonzalez Moreno. 1946. 26 shelves.

3. HOLY SEPULCHER

Juan Gonzalez Moreno. 1941. 30 shelves.

4. SAINT JOHN THE EVANGELIST

Juan Gonzalez Moreno. 1952. 24 shelves.

5. HOLY VIRGIN OF SOLITUDE

Anonymous. S. XVII. 24 shelves.