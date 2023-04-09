This Easter Sunday will be a big day for Holy Week in Cartagena. Now without restrictions or masks, after considering the Covid-19 pandemic forgotten, the step holders of the renewed image of the Blessed Virgin of Beautiful Love will elevate the throne to the highest in an explosion of joy, music and color. They will do it in the historic center of the city with hundreds of children taking part in the jubilant procession.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. from the Church of Santa María de Gracia, the epicenter of Holy Week. And as usual, the itinerary will be in the opposite direction to that of the rest of the passionate processions. Thus, the procession will head down Calle del Aire to the Gran Hotel and Calle Jara, to continue along streets such as San Francisco, Duque, Serreta, Parque, Santa Florentina, San Roque, Sagasta, Icue, Puerta de Murcia, Mayor and Cañón .

In total, a dozen thrones will take to the streets the Royal and Illustrious Brotherhood of Our Risen Jesus Father. Among the images, the public will be able to see the Empty Sepulcher and the apparitions of Jesus to the Disciples of Emmaus, Saint Thomas, and the Apostles on Lake Tiberias. Glory will be for the throne of Our Risen Father Jesus, who will be one of the first in the parade, as a sign of the miracle of faith. Thrones such as the Holy Angel of the Triumphant Cross, the Most Holy Christ of the Resurrection and the Allegory of the Phoenix Bird will also stand out.

Sun and 21 degrees maximum



All the thrones will be accompanied by music, on a pleasant morning, which is expected to be sunny, with temperatures of up to 21 degrees so that young and old alike can enjoy the Resurrection of Jesus even more.

Among the novelties that this year has on Easter Sunday is that for the first time the throne of the Holy Angel of the Triumphant Cross will be carried on the shoulders of men and women, after the incorporation of the females. In addition, this image can be seen renewed and accompanied by the recreation of a mountain after its restoration by José Antonio Hernández. Thanks to the work of Macarena Poblaciones, the images of the sculptural group of the Appearance of Jesus to the Disciples on the Road to Emmaus will also have a new appearance.

For his part, it will be a special day for the commissioner of the National Police in Cartagena, Damián Romero, who will debut as the new brother of honor of Our Father Jesus Risen. And, for the first time, the Holy Christ of the Resurrection will be escorted by five agents of the Civil Guard in a procession that will count on the side of the Christ with the band of the Agrupación Musical Sauces.

Music bands and popular songs are one of the attractions of this religious festival on Easter Sunday. In fact, the Escorta y Honores group will take to the streets this Easter Sunday with its own band. And the musical formation that will go next to the throne of San Juan Evangelista will premiere two new marches. They are titled as ‘Jerusalem’ and ‘Mesopotamia’. Both are by the composer José Vélez. With all this, Easter Sunday in the city of Cartagena will be a day full of light in a Holy Week declared of international tourist interest.

Another procession this Monday



Although, the Easter Sunday procession will not be the last procession of Holy Week this year. Since the California Brotherhood will take to the streets tomorrow, Easter Monday, an exceptional parade to commemorate the 275 years of the first Holy Wednesday of the Arrest. The incarnates will carry their Christ and the Virgin of the First Sorrow on a litter starting at 8:00 p.m. from Santa María de Gracia. It will be an atypical Monday, with monkeys and a procession, which will serve as the culmination of eleven days of Holy Week.

Procession of Our Father Jesus Resurrected (Brotherhood of the Risen One)

Itinerary



Exit: Church of Santa Maria de Gracia

10.30 – Aire, Jara, Fields, San Francisco, Plaza de San Ginés, Duque, Plaza del Risueño, Caridad, Serreta, Puerta de la Serreta, Park, Plaza de Juan XXIII, Santa Florentina, Carmen, San Roque, Jabonerías, Puertas de Murcia, Plaza de San Sebastián, Mayor, Cañón, Aire, Church of Santa María de Gracia.

Composition



1. Dashes

2. Grand Gala Local Police Squad of Cartagena

3. Roman Soldiers Group

4. Agrupación Santo Ángel de la Cruz Triumphant

5. Our Father Jesus Risen Association

6. Escort Group and Honors

7. Holy Christ of the Resurrection Association. This year, for the first time, the throne will be escorted by agents of the Civil Guard

8. Empty Sepulcher Group, Angel’s Message

9. Youth Third of the Allegory of the Phoenix Bird of the Apparition of Jesus to Mary Magdalene Group

9. Group Appearance of Jesus to Mary Magdalene

10. Group Appearance of Jesus to the Disciples on the road to Emmaus

I l. Group Appearance of Jesus to Saint Thomas

12. Group Appearance of Jesus to the Apostles in Lake Tiberias

13. Saint John the Evangelist Association

14. Blessed Virgin of Beautiful Love Association

15. Ladies of the Guild

16. Antiaircraft Artillery Regiment 73 Picket.