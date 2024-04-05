Schedule and route of the Burial of the Sardine parade in Murcia 2024

The big day has arrived, one of the days that fill the Spring Festival with splendor. This Saturday, the sardineros will bring out all their heavy artillery to the streets of the center of Murcia to once again make the capital of Segura vibrate with their characteristic hubbub, their colorful and luminous gifts and their deafening whistles, responsible for ensuring that the atmosphere does not decline in any way. moment and the endless commotion plays a leading role.

The great parade of the Burial of the Sardine will leave at 8:30 p.m. from San Juan de la Cruz Avenue, in the Infante Don Juan Manuel neighborhood, to offer a fantasy bath to the attending public. The 23 groups of the festival, declared of International Tourist Interest, will distribute more than 2.5 million toys with a clear objective, “that no child is left without a whistle or a ball,” according to the president of the Sardinera Group of Murcia, Pablo Ruiz Palacios, who takes office this year for the first time.

«This Saturday's parade is going to mark a milestone in the city of Murcia. We are going to have international bands and attractions from Portugal and France, as well as acrobatic groups that will leave everyone with their mouths open,” highlighted the president of the Sardineros, who also referred to “very striking attractions, among which which highlights a large articulated gorilla that has forced us to make some small changes to the route so that it can show off in the streets.

The giant gorilla will join the already well-known Conte Dragon, the work of the Murcian artist González Conte that historically parades in the sardine procession, breathing fire from its mouth and with its eyes burning red hot. “It is going to be a party in the purest sardinero style, with the values ​​of joy, hospitality and generosity that coincide with the personality of the Murcians,” highlighted Ruiz Palacios.