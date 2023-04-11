Monday, April 10, 2023, 9:03 p.m.





Murcia relives this Tuesday, April 11, one of its great days, the Bando de la Huerta. It is one of the dates indicated in these Spring Festivals, which started this Sunday with the opening of the barracks, one of the elements that mark the landscape of the city in such special days for Murcians. There are other main dishes such as the Burial of the Sardine, but the Bando is probably the event that most reminds the inhabitants of the capital of the Region of their roots.

The people of Murcia will soon begin to dress in the Zaragüeles, put on the skimmers and other basic garments of the orchard costume. At 9:45 a.m., the Huerta mass will inaugurate The culmination will be the parade, which will start at 5:00 p.m. from the southern part of the city to the northern part, touring the center to the delight of the spectators.

Bando de la Huerta 2023 parade route



The Bando de la Huerta will close one of the big days of the Fiestas, which will begin with the Huerta mass and the subsequent procession of the Virgen de la Fuensanta. The parade will start on Mozart street towards Alemda de Capuchinos, Marqués de Corvera, González Conde square, Priests Hermanos Cerón, Princesa street. Afterwards, it will cross the Puente Nuevo towards Plaza Cruz Roja, continue along Teniente Flomesta, Plaza Martínez Tornel, from where it will cross Gran Vía, continue along Avenida de la Constitución towards Plaza Circular and arrive at Ronda de Levante to end at the plaza John XXIII.

The City Council will deploy a broad device to guarantee the safety of citizens. This plan, which will be made up of 545 Local Police officers, 28 firefighters and 55 Civil Protection volunteers, will control the itinerary of the event and clear obstacles and vehicles; the cutting and alternative diversion of traffic; emergency exits; It will monitor the installation of fireworks and the opening and closing of the parade, among others. To guarantee the normal development of the Huertana Dance Zone, in the FICA, there will be 35 police officers.