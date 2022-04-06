At 10:30 a.m.

PENITENTIAL PROCESSION OF THE WAY OF THE CROSS.

It leaves again from the façade of the Colegio de San Francisco, where the First Station of the Via Crucis is located, and goes to the Ermita de la Misericordia, located on a mound outside the urban area that we know as the “Monte del Calvario”. Along with several other chapels from the s. XVII, forms the Monumental Ensemble of Calvary, declared a Site of Cultural Interest.

At 5:00 p.m.

CELEBRATION OF THE PASSION OF THE LORDin the parish hall of San Cristóbal on Puente de los Carros street (INCARNATED PASS).

At 5:30 p.m.

CELEBRATION OF THE PASSION OF THE LORDin the Chapel of the Servants of Mary, on Pérez Casas street (PASS PURPLE).

At 8:00 p.m.

HISTORICAL BIBLICAL PROCESSION OF THE HOLY WEEK OF LORCA.

At 8:00 p.m.

GOOD FRIDAY PROCESSION, PRESIDED BY THE WHITE STEP. BIBLICAL-PASSIONAL COURTSHIP OF THE HISTORY OF SALVATION.

«Biblical-Passionate Procession of the History of Salvation» presided over by the «Very Illustrious Cabildo of Our Lady the «Santísima Virgen de la Amargura» (Paso Blanco). It begins its journey in the Chapel of the Rosary and is formed along Calle Lope Gisbert, Príncipe Alfonso and Santa Paula, to enter at 8:00 p.m. approx. on Avda. Juan Carlos, the only section where it can be seen in its entirety from the “boxes” or stands set up for this purpose.