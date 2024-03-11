by VALERIO BARRETTA

Scheckter sells the Ferrari 312T4

For 21 years it was a generational icon of Ferrari fans, because it was the last winning model before the golden cycle signed by Michael Schumacher from 2000 to 2004. It is the Ferrari 312 T4the car designed by Mauro Forghieri with which Jody Scheckter won the 1979 World Cup: now the South African has put it up for auction.

Scheckter has entered 12 cars from his private collection into RM Sotheby's auction on May 11. Among this is the 1979 title car: the chassis is #040, raced successfully at Zolder, Monte-Carlo and Monza, the world champion's three victories in that season. It is estimated that it will be sold for between 5,250,000 and 6,500,000 euros.

The other cars

The South African will auction not only the 1979 Ferrari but also five other cars with which he raced in Formula 1. To be precise, they are McLaren M19Aaboard which Scheckter made his F1 debut in the 1972 Watkins Glen GP, ​​a McLaren M23 from 1973, one Tyrrell 007 from 1975, one Wolf WR1 from 1977 and a reproduction of the Tyrrell P34 six wheels.

Also up for auction are two Formula 2 cars (the 1972 McLaren M21 and the 1973 Rondel Motul M1), a Formula 3 car (the 1971 Merlyn Mk21) and other cars from the private collection: the 1969 Merlyn Mk11a , winner of the British Formula Ford championship, the 1974 Trojan T101, winner of the Formula 5000 title, and the 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta SZ, which participated in the 1961 and 1963 editions of the Targa Florio.