Hamburg – “Welcome to a special edition of Markus Lanz“- with these words the presenter greeted his audience on Wednesday evening in ZDF. Special edition, because only one guest was invited: President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble. Together with the CDU politician, Lanz looked back on 30 years of reunification and spoke about his relationship with the former chancellor Helmut Kohl and Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and commented on current political events around the demonstrations at the Reichstag.

It got emotional when Schäuble vom Assassination attempt on him told. On October 12, 1990, just nine days after German reunification, the then 48-year-old was killed at an election campaign event in Oppenau, Baden-Württemberg hit two shots and seriously injured.

Schäuble at Markus Lanz: CDU politicians cannot remember the days after the attack

The shooter was mentally ill and was declared incapable of guilt in the subsequent trial. Schäuble, then Minister of the Interior, was injured in the spinal cord and jaw and has been paraplegic since the attack wheelchair reliant. He got the day of Assassination still “well remembered”, said Schäuble on the talk show. He went out “and suddenly it pops.” Today he no longer knows what happened in the following five days, his memory was as if erased. “That’s how it’s done. From one second to the next it’s a different world, that’s human life, ”says Schäuble about Lanz.

Reported on the day of the attack Schäuble Still composed when he talks about his family, it gets emotional. His daughter was at the event and heard the shots at her father. The then 17-year-old called her mother and said: “I think he Dad is dead. “He only knows the rest from stories, says Schäuble. But: “This is life. I was allowed to continue. “

“Markus Lanz”: Schäuble finds storming the Reichstag “despicable”

Quickly tried Schäuble then to regain his composure. “You don’t have to exaggerate that,” he said quickly, when asked about his wife and the suffering he and his family had to endure. He got along well with it. The work “helped him tremendously”, he worked so much that sometimes he could not concentrate enough on rehab, he said today 77 year old.

Lanz then wanted to know from Schäuble whether he had never objected to his fate. Yes, of course, said then Schäuble smiling, “but it’s no use either.” He is a person who can suppress well. He had become neither a better nor a worse person.

Also about the Corona demonstration spoke about the Reichstag Lanz and Schäuble, especially the attempted storming of the building is “despicable” for him. Of the Parliament is a symbol for many, said Schäuble. “But for neo-Nazis, you have to think about it: The Reichstag fire is the symbol for the destruction of democracy. “