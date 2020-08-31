B.undestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) has described the extreme right escalation in front of the Berlin Reichstag building on the sidelines of the Corona protests as “despicable”. Everyone must be “aware of the symbolic effect of the Reichstag,” said Schäuble on Sunday evening on the ARD day’s topics. “I find it despicable what happened there.”

Overall, the Berlin police “coped well with the situation,” said Schäuble. He thanked the police for it. The President of the Bundestag emphasized that the fundamental rights and thus the right to demonstrate must be protected. “At the same time, we have to ensure that, if it is misused, that the limits are adhered to.” Incidentally, “everyone who is present at a demonstration should ask himself with whom he is running,” added Schäuble.

“All of this is no coincidence, what happened then”

There were several protest rallies against the government’s corona policy on Saturday and Sunday in Berlin. The situation in front of the Reichstag building escalated on Saturday evening: Several hundred right-wing extremist demonstrators stormed the stairs of the Bundestag headquarters. The extreme right-wing escalation caused horror, among other things, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier declared: “Reich flags and right-wing extremist rabble in front of the German Bundestag are an unbearable attack on the heart of our democracy.”

Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) announced after the advance in front of the Reichstag building that he would evaluate the police’s deployment concept. On Sunday, Müller announced on Twitter: “With prudence and a concept that sets clear boundaries, the police were able to prevent worse things in many places in the city. We will now evaluate how the police operation concept can be improved in order to be even better prepared for such incidents. “

When asked whether it might have been a deliberately planned action, Müller said in the rbb evening show: “I fear that there are already good networks between the so-called Corona deniers, between right-wing extremists, right-wing populists, between people with very different people Aiming that wants to use the situation. ”And further:“ It was also called on the Internet, it was called to storm Berlin, to storm the Reichstag, death threats against the Chancellor, against the Interior Senator, against me. All of this is no coincidence, what happened then. “

The Berlin head of government thanked the police officers “who protected the Bundestag from the crowd that called for a storm on the Reichstag”. Everyone must now be aware that participating in these demonstrations not only poses a risk to the health of many people, but “that you also get in common with right-wing extremists and right-wing populists who have very different goals”. Müller emphasized on Twitter: “We are all now called upon to oppose this activity with all clarity.”