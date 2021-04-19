ofMarion Neumann shut down

The question of the chancellor has still not been resolved. As has now become public, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble turned to CDU leader Armin Laschet with clear words.

Berlin – Markus Söder or Armin Laschet? The K question in the Union remains unanswered. Even before the two possible candidates for Chancellor made a statement at press statements on Monday (April 19), Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble had joined the debate.

According to information from picture Schäuble had already turned to CDU boss Armin Laschet in a phone call at the weekend. He is said to have made it unmistakably clear to him that he had no choice. He would have to reach for the top candidate – otherwise he would not be able to hold on as party leader.

Candidacy for Chancellor or a complete end? Schäuble becomes clear to CDU leader Laschet

As the picture further reported, the phone call followed considerations to proclaim Laschet as a possible candidate for Chancellor regardless of Söder. According to the newspaper, rumors had then made the rounds that Laschet wanted to be officially nominated as a candidate for the federal election in a special meeting of the CDU federal executive committee this Monday. Should this scenario actually occur, Laschet would not get a unanimous majority on the board – the non-100% support for the possible candidate for chancellor would thus become public.

In fact, Laschet announced a meeting of the CDU federal executive committee at 6 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The CDU boss also invited Markus Söder to do so. “I’ll make a proposal,” he added – without revealing any more details. A few minutes later, Söder turned down the invitation, leaving the CDU quite team player: “I accept every decision.”



Söder against Laschet: The chancellor candidate duel in the video

K question in the Union: If Laschet waives – will Friedrich Merz get back into conversation?

If Laschet actually waives a candidacy, according to the picture Furthermore Friedrich Merz get back into conversation. In supporters of the former Union faction leader, the idea is said to have made the rounds that he could still take over the CDU chairmanship if Laschet had to resign.

CDU veteran Wolfgang Bosbach cannot quite understand that. in the world-Interview he says: “I’ve never heard that before that Laschet can no longer remain chairman.” But he also qualifies: “Maybe Armin Laschet sees things differently for himself.”

While the race for the K question is still in full swing at the Union, the decision has already been made by the Greens. Baerbock does it and explains what spoke against Habeck. (nema)