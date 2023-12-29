Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

Schäuble has a bad reputation in Greece. The Greek former finance minister criticized Tsakalotos on the anniversary of his death. Why is Schäuble unpopular?

Athens – After Wolfgang Schäuble's death, Greece's ex-finance minister, Euclid Tsakalotos, criticized. Especially in Greece, the former President of the Bundestag and CDUler a bad reputation. Tsakalotos restructured Greece's finances under left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. He took over as finance minister in 2015 and had to struggle with the consequences of the economic crisis.

“Wolfgang Schäuble dominated the Eurogroup for many years. He had great assertiveness. I think that despite today, we have to be fair and strict with him: history will not judge him well,” Tsakalotos told the private Athens television channel Skai TV. Also Varoufakis used Schäuble's departure to settle accounts.

Schäuble in EU politics: Greece should save

In Greece, Schäuble was seen as one of the key players who forced austerity on Greece. From 2009 to 2017 he was Finance Minister in the cabinet Angela Merkel. Among other things, he blocked the debt relief and the disbursement of an aid loan demanded by the International Monetary Fund. As a result of Greece's policy, millions of Greeks became impoverished. Many people still haven't forgiven the CDU member because of this.

A photo of the late CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble is in the Konrad Adenauer House. © picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

The Greek told the Greek television station ANT1 in 2017, when his departure as Federal Finance Minister was foreseeable: “I think at a certain point in time he believed that it would be better for the Greeks that Greece should leave the eurozone.”

Schäuble wanted “an EU for a few”

“He wanted a united Europe, he wanted a political union, but only for a few countries. He wanted us and other countries out of the EU because he wanted an EU for a few. He was one of those politicians who didn't understand that old ideologies don't work. He could have destroyed Europe,” the ex-Finance Minister of Greece continued on Skai TV.

Tsakalotos alluded to the fact that Schäuble only saw the start of the euro crisis in 2009. Nothing had changed before that. Greece would therefore only be a special case. According to Tsakalotos, Schäuble changed his mind at some point under pressure from Angela Merkel and François Hollande. “The image he wanted to convey was that he honestly followed the rules, but that wasn't the case,” Tskalotos continued. He explained that Schäuble was also tough on Germans, but also smart. (LisMah)