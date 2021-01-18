Should Schalke actually relegate at the end of the season, there will be not only numerous sporting, but also financial questions. The club would probably cope with this possible relegation, says Christina Rühl-Hamers.
It is the scenario that Schalke 04 has been playing against since the first matchday of the current season: the threat of relegation. The transfer to the 2nd Bundesliga due to bankruptcies, bad luck and mishaps – and of course too few points – has been threatened for many weeks now and is therefore a loyal, albeit not welcome, companion this season.
Also not to be forgotten: If it hadn’t been for the successful first half of the season a year ago, it would have been extremely tight in terms of relegation in the last second half.
Now the scenario is getting closer and closer. One of the most pressing questions around: Would royal blue be able to financially cope with the step out of the upper house of German football? If Christina Rühl-Hamers, Head of Finance, feels that it shouldn’t be too much of a problem.
In conversation with the kicker She explained the direct and still avertable consequences: “Very clearly: income would be lost, severe cuts would be the result. But we are not that far yet.” In their opinion, a downsizing would not have a priority, although the costs of the office already amount to around 25 million euros. “Our employees don’t need to be afraid. A reduction in the number of employees is not something that would bring us forward in a year in the 2nd Bundesliga. That is more of a prospective topic,” said the still new CFO at S04. However, a workforce geared to international business is not required for a longer stay in the second division.
Often these days the question arises whether the club would even survive this scenario, far from potential cuts and austerity measures. In this regard, too, Rühl-Hamers is optimistic: “When it comes to a season in the second division, I am convinced that Schalke 04 could do it without having to change too many concepts and structures. But of course you would have to at some point also grapple with the question of what if the direct ascent did not succeed. “
She is talking about “then necessary measures”, about which one “fortunately does not have to think about immediately” at the moment. A license would not be a big hurdle either: “We have dealt with it regularly in the past because all clubs within the scope of the licensing process, whenever a relegation in the current phase is still mathematically possible, a scenario for the 2 . Submit the league to the DFL. ”
“The maturity of the liabilities played a role” – but it was much more whether a club could finance itself and not how high the liabilities were.
“I don’t have any major worries at the moment,” she said about the general financial strength of the S04. She is particularly optimistic for the current season: “We did our homework in the summer to get through the phase and to be able to act until the end of the season, including through extensive cost-cutting programs.”
In order to make up for missing income, such as the lack of audience income, the players forego part of their salary until the end of the season. Ralf Fährmann spoke in the picture in this respect from “one of the best packages in the Bundesliga”.
