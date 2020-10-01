Has on Wednesday Schalke published the new half-yearly figures for the period from January to the end of June. The result: lower sales, but only a small increase in liabilities. Meanwhile, the previous finance director is expected to be promoted to chief financial officer this week.
Wednesday was a very eventful day at FC Schalke 04. In addition to the official presentations of the new coaching team around head coach Manuel Baum and his assistant Naldo and the swap deal between Markus Schubert and Frederik Rönnow from Eintracht Frankfurt, the club also published the half-year figures.
Incidentally, it was not planned that the publication of the numbers, which of course look worse than before, fell on this hectic day, overlaid by other news – the club shared this after various allusions via Twitter With.
Overall, the balance sheets that apply to the period between January and July show neither cause for great panic nor for joy. Most noticeable is the decline in sales. These fell from the last 151.3 million euros to 102.1 million euros. Not too big a surprise, after all, this decline results “primarily from lower income from the marketing of media exploitation rights”, which are also made up of the lack of participation in the Champions League and lower “transfer fees”. Of course, the “effects of the corona pandemic in the second quarter of 2020” also play a role, according to the statement.
Further income that was missing or at least declining can be explained, for example, with the empty stadium at four home games and the associated lack of sponsorship income in parts of the arena.
The pure losses amount to 9.7 million euros. Compared to the previous year’s figures, there was at least an improvement at this point (of 18.3 million euros). The financial liabilities due to the loan required in the midst of the corona crisis and the planned utilization of the loan as part of the Berger Feld II construction project will increase by “a mid-double-digit million euro range” (initially from 197.9 million euros to 205.3 million euros Euro). However, “thanks to a quick response with extensive cost-cutting measures” it was possible to absorb the numbers. This also includes the waiver of salaries for professionals and officials, as well as short-time work.
The CFO actually has to manage these numbers on the front line. Since Peter Peters withdrew from this position at the beginning of June, there has not yet been a successor. Since then, the board has only consisted of Jochen Schneider (sports and communication) and Alexander Jobst (marketing, sales and organization), but was still able to act due to the statutes.
Now the search for a successor should come to an end soon – with a successor. Of the kicker reports that Christina Rühl-Hamers will move up and take over the position of CFO at S04. She has been the club’s finance director since 2010 and has worked with and under Peters for several years. The initially provisional role should lead to a permanent position.
She is considered a “highly qualified tax advisor,” the magazine continues. Actually, it was planned to strengthen itself externally – for this even a separate personnel consultancy should have been organized. However, this obviously couldn’t find anyone whom the supervisory board wanted to place more trust than Rühl-Hamers, who thus prevailed. The announcement should take place this week.
