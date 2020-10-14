Far from current problems, Schalke faces a very difficult next summer. Numerous (loan) contracts expire in 2021, and other players will probably leave the club only to not go free a year later. Basically, half the squad could potentially have to be renewed.
The current problems at FC Schalke 04 are big. A sporting crisis that urgently needs to be ended. A wallet that is empty and a time when a virus prevails and separates the club from the fans – not only, but also figuratively speaking through the empty stadiums.
However, if you look outside the box, you quickly see that there is another construction site that should not be underestimated for Royal Blue next summer. A total of ten contracts will expire at the end of the season. Including the loan players to Kilian Ludewig, Frederik Rönnow and Goncalo Pacencia (at least with purchase option), but also tied players such as Nabil Bentaleb, Alessandro Schöpf, Timo Becker (depending on the contract constellation as a professional), Steven Skrzybski, Vedad Ibisevic, Nick Taitague and the third Keeper Michael Langer.
Losing ten players is not an easy number – no matter how (un) important they may be or how much game time they get. Ultimately, a squad also needs a certain breadth, even without additional competition in Europe. Bentaleb is currently playing in the starting line-up, Rönnow will take over from Ralf Fährmann, and Schöpf has so far been the midfielder who is one of the first substitute candidates.
Another very important aspect: Because their contracts are expiring, Schalke does not collect any transfer fees. Only the one or the other saving due to no longer payable salary makes a difference, but relatively a small one. Without proper income, the sporting management – primarily in the person of sports director Jochen Schneider – must ensure that these departures are also replaced. Anything but an easy task.
At Paciencia, the purchase option should be taken and Schöpf, for example, offered a (short) contract extension, as well as Becker and Taitague. Whether Ludewig will not have to be firmly committed is also a question. Nevertheless, this situation turns out to be difficult, especially since from the player’s point of view there are currently few facts that speak for a longer stay. The salary won’t be able to save anything.
But that’s not all. Of course, you also have to take a look at the other players who could leave despite a contract that continues beyond 2021. At this point it becomes a step more critical.
Suat Serdar, Omar Mascarell, Matija Nastasic, Salif Sané, Mark Uth, Ahmed Kutucu and the youngsters around Can Bozdogan and Nassim Boujellab. A list that sounds more like a very decent starting grid, but it is the list of those whose working papers end in 2022. In plain language: Either they extend their contracts before the end of the season or they will have to be sold. S04 simply cannot afford to forego any income from Serdar, Sané and Co.
Ozan Kabak is also added. Although it is tied to the club until 2024, it will have a release clause of around 40 to 50 million euros from next summer. There will be enough interested parties. Amine Harit could also leave, despite the long term. At the age of 24 he may want to look for a more stable and continuously playing club – that would not be too surprising.
So if you put both lists together, it shouldn’t be too easy to name players who will definitely stay beyond the coming summer. Of course, not every single one of these actors will leave, that much is clear. Some will extend and continue to run for blue and white, no question. But the arguments aren’t really big, in contrast to the financial hardship.
It should therefore be realistic that Serdar, Kabak, Harit, possibly Uth or another defender will bring in income. Certainly, that will be nice sums that Schalke will then get and use again. After all, you still have young players with good potential. But it is very difficult to invest this money again in such a way that the team at least does not deteriorate or, better still, improve.
So, as far as Jochen Schneider’s work is concerned, it will be a very difficult eight months. He must secure important contract extensions or prepare sales at an early stage. Leaving regular players will be very painful, a factor that makes this topic all the more unpredictable.
