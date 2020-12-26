For years, the team and the lack of solidarity has been an issue at Schalke. Often, however, it is only a marginal issue, as you could gain a cushion through individual class or (too) strong performances in the first or second half of the season. Now that the team is in a relegation battle and there are several small problems in the team, the lack of unity becomes a major annoyance.
The reality is apparently just as bitter as it is problematic: egoists here, too little cohesion there – Schalke 04 almost completely misses an aspect that is so important in the fight to stay relegated and generally essential for survival in professional football. The team is not a unit. Like ex-coach Manuel Baum it loud picture should have expressed internally: It is a “worthless” team.
If you want to be successful in football, you can only do it together. In his last weeks at S04, Baum had repeatedly emphasized that before the football basics he had to deal with the completely fundamental and actually natural factors: solidarity, fighting spirit, commitment, will, passion. Points that he seems to have found very little or not at all in his team. So even the best training sessions, the best tactics or the best approach would not help, especially not in relegation battle, where clubs can often pull themselves together and save themselves through these values.
A few examples illustrate how problematic the situation seems internally. While there used to be team evenings together at which leading players like Ralf Fährmann or Bastian Oczipka ordered currywurst or organized cinema evenings (via picture), nothing of this can be felt these days. Neither the initiative of the leading players, insofar as they still exist, nor from the whole team.
Baum apparently wanted to tackle this by bringing his former assistant coach from the DFB, René Rydlewicz, with him. He should provide more emotions, kindle fire through speeches, appear next to him in front of the team and get them hot for the missions, while Baum primarily wanted to take care of the tactical and playful aspects. However, this did not happen after the talks with Jochen Schneider. The sports director, so they picture further, I stood up for Naldo. A decision that is said to have created tension internally.
Players who were already in the second season under Domenico Tedesco at S04 have noticed how Naldo is said to have behaved after his demotion: At that time he looked like a stinky boot in the dressing room. Less later, he left the club for Monaco, which fits the picture. So now he should convey optimism and confidence to his former teammates. The fact that a new coach is not allowed to bring his assistant coach with him, which in itself indicates a lack of professionalism at Schneider, is bad enough. Naming the assistant coach with Naldo just to present the fans with a familiar and popular face in order to artificially create a distraction is negligent.
It is therefore not surprising that the team, which was not united anyway, tended to move further away. The dispute between Naldo and Vedad Ibisevic added to the burden. According to the tabloid report, the dispute arose because the striker still wanted to practice free kicks – apparently wrongly, as the assistant coach simply shot away the balls. A little later the unit had to be broken off.
A wrong focus on the part of some players also seemed to cause problems. While Baum often had to admonish and emphasize that every single player on the pitch has to fulfill his tasks in order to win a game, be it with one or the other professional that the coach had not made an official debut. It is quite possible and understandable that this had to do with the short-term hiring two days before the next competitive game against RB Leipzig. Even at that time, it was the beginning of October, an official welcome with food and drinks (in a friendly way) should have played a subordinate role.
Looking for a coach here, missing transfer funds there – the team should also be criticized
This shows on days when the search for the fourth coach of the current season is not yet over, even if there is a lot that speaks for Christian Gross: that the team does not even act halfway internally, that actual small things become big problems and that Not being done professionally all around is a huge obstacle.
A team that has to fear for relegation can only believe in a potentially possible salvation if they do it together and united. This is not the case at Schalke, not for years, where there has been talk of the formation of small groups and a poorly composed squad. After the 3-1 victory in the cup, Suat Serdar, one of the few bright spots in recent weeks, emphasized that it can only work together. This is just as true as it is almost impossible to achieve with royal blue.
