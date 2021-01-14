In the search for a striker, Schalke’s sports director Jochen Schneider apparently turns every stone. Also one that he understandably sorted out long ago. He is said to have asked Vedad Ibisevic whether he would come back. The result: a rejection.
For many weeks it has been clear that another striker is on Schalke 04’s winter shopping list. In addition to other construction sites, the offensive is a point where we urgently want to strengthen ourselves – which is anything but easy due to the financial and sporting situation.
While Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is currently in pole position for a possible (and thus renewed) job at S04, there are also said to have been other candidates recently. As far as understandable, it would be foolish to put all your plans on just one player and let the principle of hope prevail.
As Sport1 Reported on Thursday evening, for example, Jochen Schneider is said to have asked Mario Mandzukic, who is currently without a club. The goalscorer has proven his class time and time again, and would have fit into the profile he was looking for – but would have had to cut his salary expectations massively compared to recent years. A very unlikely candidate anyway, but asking doesn’t cost anything.
It should have cost the sports director a bit of embarrassment, after all, he also asked a certain Vedad Ibisevic. No, there is no second striker with that name. So it is the same Ibisevic who hired S04 at the beginning of the season at very low cost, who, at his discretion, received too little working time and was sorted out after an internal incident with assistant coach Naldo – and in front of some of his teammates. This exclusion officially came into effect on December 31, so that the 36-year-old has been waiting for a potential engagement since then.
One can well imagine that Schneider should also have received a rejection from him. He wanted to speak to himself Sport1 not regarding their reporting on it. It would have been difficult to imagine what an argument for this approach would have looked like. Maybe it’s even better not to hear them in the first place.
The S04 fans on the internet reacted, how could it be otherwise, with foreign shame and pure amazement. One or the other would prefer not to believe this story, which of course has not been confirmed, but comes from a fairly reliable Schalke source. There is also talk of “intolerable” several times, while Schneider has come under heavy criticism for a few months anyway, mainly because of his too long adherence to David Wagner. Such a request should also have caused astonishment at Ibisevic itself.
Leave a Reply