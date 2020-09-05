With the clear lead it went into the break, Schalke had thus far delivered the most effective recreation in a very long time. After the break, many substitutions interrupted the movement of the sport and thus made for little spectacle. The towering Uth hit the put up once more earlier than Bochum turned harmful once more within the remaining quarter of an hour.

In the end, nevertheless, it remained 3-0 for Schalke in opposition to partially overwhelmed Bochumers, who not too long ago gained 3-1 in opposition to BVB.

In any case, the crew’s efficiency encourages them to deal with the duties forward. On September 13, the primary spherical of the cup shall be in opposition to (in all probability) Schweinfurt, earlier than Schalke opens the upcoming Bundesliga season at Bayern on September 18.