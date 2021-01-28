Ronaldo wants Mendyl – one could say sensationally. Because the club of Brazil’s striker legend Ronaldo Nazario, Real Valladolid, is looking for a left-back. The Schalke permanent reservist should be on the candidate list.
With the return of Sead Kolasinac at the latest, Hamza Mendyl no longer has any prospects for Schalke. The 23-year-old left-back is only number three on his side, behind Kolasinac and Bastian Oczipka.
The contract of the 20-time Moroccan national player at S04 is valid until summer 2023. Attempts to get rid of Mendyl failed in the summer transfer window. Real Valladolid, where Ronaldo is president, could help. The table-16. from La Liga shows loudly Cadena SER Interested in a winter deal. In Valladolid they are looking for a left-back, Mendyl would probably have no major problems.
Mendyl only one of three candidates
Lucas Olaza (26) from Boca Juniors was considered a preferred candidate, but an agreement with the traditional Argentinian club could not be reached. Other candidates are said to be Cristian Borja (27) from Sporting Lisbon and Toño Garcia (31) from UD Levante
From Schalke’s point of view, the hope remains that Mendyl will be chosen. To help out, you could even forego a transfer fee. Getting Mendyl off the payroll should be a top priority. Together with the sponsors’ emergency aid, another winter newcomer might be financially viable.