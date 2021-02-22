The season so far and the outlook for Schalke are catastrophic. Nevertheless, players and coaching staff still believe in relegation – at least that’s what they always say before and after the games. Because of these perseverance slogans and 0815 slogans, there is often criticism. But what else should they say?
“We believe until the bitter end, perhaps [an den Klassenerhalt]. We fight! We’ll straighten up, “said Christian Gross after the bitter and disappointing defeat of Schalke 04 last weekend.
This was preceded by the derby against BVB with a 0-4 swat. The fans at home in front of the TVs were served, pissed off, sad and angry. All the factors together have made for such a negative emotional cocktail over the past twelve or 13 months, refined by an almost embarrassing Revierderby defeat. Then there are the slogans for perseverance, the classic run-of-the-mill slogans and phrases, the cost of which even some footballer’s salaries could be wasted. And the fans are even angrier.
Again and again, week after week with very few exceptions, to be disappointed by the performances and results, that’s one thing. Hearing the same sentences every single time after another setback in the struggle for relegation, which is very, very distant, is something different. It’s understandable that as an S04 fan you don’t want to listen anymore. And yet: What else should the players and the coach say?
It’s just a shitty situation Schalke is in. The descent is almost certain, but it has not yet been decided – at least in theory. It is part of the business that player X and player Y stand in front of the microphones after another defeat to emphasize how much they still believe in being saved and how much commitment they will show for it.
The other way around, there would also be an outcry and a lot of grumbling if suddenly a “Of course we can’t do it anymore, we have relegated and the topic has been eaten” is uttered. The large number of players and club officials should think that as well as most of the fans. Saying such sentences is a completely different matter.
Thus the criticism of the phrase thrashing after an absolute non-performance is of course just as justified as it is understandable. After 15 defeats in 22 games, nobody wants to hear how much you will fight and fight. On the other hand, it cannot be seriously intended that the club’s biggest and bitterest fight in recent club history is dismissed as lost on the 22nd matchday or even a week or two before.
In the end, the players who step in front of the mics are in a stupid position themselves. If one remains realistic, one knows very well that they can do nothing but affirm their faith. Of course, one must also note that they have slipped into that very situation, anything but innocent.