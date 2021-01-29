In the final spurt of the transfer, the relegation-threatened FC Schalke 04 lurks for further newcomers, most recently the need for a wing attack was discussed. The possible solution could come again from VfL Wolfsburg, but the Knappen get competition from another club from the table cellar.
According to picture Schalke wants to sign Wolfsburg’s 26-year-old winger João Victor on loan until the end of the season, according to the report, Mainz is also interested in the Brazilian. Wolfsburg’s squad planners have not given up on Victor yet and would only sell him for a good price.
A few months ago, 90min presented the Wolfsburg bench press as a possible solution to Schalke. Victor came a year and a half ago as a souvenir for the new coach Oliver Glasner from the Austrian first division club LASK, but so far he has not been able to assert himself in Wolfsburg.
In Gelsenkirchen, Victor would by no means be an ideal solution. With the financial resources currently available, however, it will hardly be possible to find a better alternative on the market. We will see in the coming days whether Schalke will bring the next Wolfsburg to William by the end of the transfer.