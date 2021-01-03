While the team at Schalke should be improved, it is also about strengthening the team around the team. The search for a sports director is currently underway. There are currently several candidates for this post – Ebbe Sand is a name that is currently being used more often.
Hiring a sports director would be an important decision for Schalke 04. It is a position that is responsible for long-term planning around the team, which is regularly in public and is the executive for transfers, personal details and contract extensions. In other words, skills that Gelsenkirchen has been lacking for a long time.
Jochen Schneider manages these tasks as a board member for sport, but also for communication. This means that the Swabian, who is strongly counted, is always in front of the camera, where he says he doesn’t really feel at home because he prefers to work in the background. It can be assumed that in both the short and long term – if he should have such a future with the S04 at all – it would be an advantage if he moved into the background and installed a new man under him. After all, he hasn’t had the happiest hand in terms of squad planning and personnel decisions, to put it diplomatically.
The first reported that a sports director was being sought after the decision was made towards summer 2019 to release this post (because Michael Reschke was also technical director) WAZ a few weeks ago. Sky-Reporter Dirk Große Schlarmann reported on Sunday that there are currently several candidates for this post. Even if a decision as soon as possible would be important, ideally before the next, at least theoretically winable game against TSG Hoffenheim, it is unlikely to be expected. Another sign, after the loan from Sead Kolasinac, will probably only come later.
One name that is traded, however, is Ebbe Sand – anything but a stranger to Schalke. He played for Royal Blues for seven years between 1999 and 2007, scored a whopping 103 goals in a total of 282 competitive games and prepared a further 43. Due to his strong performance in a generally good time for the club, he is still very important to the fans today. Even the younger S04 fans who haven’t seen him play anymore know his name and the successful time behind it.
What at first glance might look like a Naldo’esque decision that focuses on fan popularity rather than professional experience and qualifications is different: After Sand worked as an external consultant at Königsblau for almost two years (’15 to ’17), he returned to his previous club Brondby IF – as sports director.
He resigned from this position after six months, but not because there was no longer any trust in himself, but because of a “new organizational structure” (via WAZ), which appeared at Brondby. Since this would also have changed his internal tasks, he then “decided after careful consideration that it would be best if we parted ways”. The current forward coach of the Denmark national team already knows the position and the tasks and challenges that go with it – even if not with great experience.
Schneider, who on Sunday at Sky90 was switched on, was confronted with the current speculation about the name Ebbe Sand. Unsurprisingly, he emphasized that he would not comment on such rumors. When he was asked that he had not given a denial with his testimony, he just smiled and explained that if something had to be confirmed or denied, the club would do it.
It seems almost clear that one is at least concerned with the 48-year-old. Which in turn doesn’t have to mean anything. Finally, any conversations can also fail, or you trust one of the other candidates more. No other names have been named so far, neither by the WAZ, still from Sky.
