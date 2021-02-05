The FC Schalke 04 missed the DFB Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday evening. Against the VfL Wolfsburg the Royal Blues showed an appealing performance, In the end, however, they lost 0: 1. Coach Christian Gross wants to take the positive aspects from the cup game with him and looks forward to the upcoming games with confidence. With the table runner-up RB Leipzig However, waiting on Saturday afternoon is not an easy task.
“We were all disappointed with the cup, but we had to tick this game quickly,” said Gross at the mandatory press conference on Friday afternoon. The Swiss had a few words of praise for the performance of his protégés against Wolfsburg. “This performance is certainly to be rated positively,” said the Schalke coach. His team presented itself confidently. “She is playing more and more forward and is solid. That makes me confident,” said the 66-year-old. “Everyone wants to help us get out of this situation.”
The full focus is now on the home game against RB Leipzig. With the Red Bulls, a “strong team” will hand in their calling card in the Veltins-Arena on Saturday afternoon. “Leipzig is unpredictable because everyone is able to score goals there,” said the Schalke coach. Team unity and a strong defense are also the great strengths of the Saxons, who prevailed 4-0 in the first leg.
The personnel situation has improved slightly compared to the cup game. Suat Serdar and Benito Raman have cured their colds and are ready to go. Salif Sané (knee problems), Goncalo Paciencia (knee injury), Kilian Ludewig (metatarsal fracture), Steven Skrzybski (inner ligament injury) and Frederik Rönnow (groin problems) are not available. The use of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, who has calf problems, is also questionable. “We are not allowed to risk anything with him, but I hope that it will at least be enough for the bank with him,” said Gross.
Whether newcomer Shkodran Mustafi, who is in quarantine up to and including Friday, will make his debut against Leipzig depends primarily on the authorities, according to the Schalke coach. “If we get the green light from the health department, he is safe in the squad,” said the 66-year-old, who praised the professional attitude of the world champion. “A mission is absolutely possible.”
If Gross throws the ex-national player into the deep end, he and Matija Nastasic form the central defense. If Mustafi first takes a seat on the bench, Malick Thiaw should start as in the cup. Ralf Fährmann is standing between the posts. While the left-back position is reserved for Sead Kolasinac, Timo Becker and William, who was allowed to play right-winger against Wolfsburg, are available for the right-back. If Raman has enough for the starting eleven, William could move back one position and push Becker to the bench.
Should Serdar slip directly into the starting XI after recovering from a cold, either Benjamin Stambouli or Omar Mascarell will have to give way. The occupation of the ten position and the left wing with Mark Uth and Amine Harit is expected to remain unchanged. Youngster Matthew Hoppe starts again in the attack center.