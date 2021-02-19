Schalke stumbled towards relegation, the trend reversal did not materialize after the 4-0 win over 1899 Hoffenheim on January 9th, instead they are again in six Bundesliga games without a win. Against Werder Bremen (1: 1) and Union Berlin (0: 0), Königsblau won one point each, but nine points after 21 game days are not enough to have a serious say in the fight to stay up. The gap to the relegation place or the saving bank is nine points and Mainz 05, which occupies 17th place in the table, is already five points away.

Domenico Tedesco led Schalke to runner-up in the following season, but then fought against relegation, which David Wagner was only able to prevent last season due to a strong first half of the season. But the entire club was unable to recover from the traumatic second half of 2019/20.

The two most recent duels, however, clearly went to BVB, who prevailed 4-0 and 3-0. In this respect, head coach Christian Gross is waiting, who demands “determination and cleverness” against BVB, a Herculean task, although it must always be emphasized that the derby writes its own laws – and finally 1. FC Cologne was able to prevail against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

“Compared to the Union game, we have to be more powerful in the last 30 meters in order to have more concrete chances. We have big plans for the game,” Gross sent off a challenge. “The game is also very important because we need the points more urgently than our opponents. Accordingly, the game is extremely explosive.”

Suat Serdar and Benjamin Stambouli are expected on the double six of the 4-2-3-1 formation. The offensive row of three should be composed of William, Nabil Bentaleb and Amine Harit, while Matthew Hoppe is expected in the striker. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, however, will still not be available, and Mark Uth will not make it into the squad in time.