Of the FC Schalke 04 asks Borussia Dortmund on Saturday evening (6.30 p.m.) for the Revier Derby. What starting line-up could Royal Blue start with?
The Revier Derby is an absolute highlight of every season for FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund – but it could be the last time that the two Ruhrpott rivals will face each other.
Schalke stumbled towards relegation, the trend reversal did not materialize after the 4-0 win over 1899 Hoffenheim on January 9th, instead they are again in six Bundesliga games without a win. Against Werder Bremen (1: 1) and Union Berlin (0: 0), Königsblau won one point each, but nine points after 21 game days are not enough to have a serious say in the fight to stay up. The gap to the relegation place or the saving bank is nine points and Mainz 05, which occupies 17th place in the table, is already five points away.
Realistically, there is nothing that gives hope. Although the squad should have nothing to do with relegation in nominal terms, devastating mistakes in coaching and transfer policy, the interim series of 30 Bundesliga games without a win and the inability to act due to the club’s years of economic misery have caused Schalke to crash crashing. The 2016/17 season, in which Markus Weinzierl had a false start and saved the team in tenth place before he had to leave again, was, in retrospect, the beginning of the downfall.
Domenico Tedesco led Schalke to runner-up in the following season, but then fought against relegation, which David Wagner was only able to prevent last season due to a strong first half of the season. But the entire club was unable to recover from the traumatic second half of 2019/20.
The S04 is on the farewell tour and is probably asking for the last time for the derby. The rival from Dortmund is also currently stumbling, although a big exclamation mark was set in the Champions League. Thanks to a strong performance, Black-Yellow won 3-2 at FC Sevilla – a pick-me-up before the duel against Schalke, which in turn will hope to repeat the 4-2 victory of April 2019?
The two most recent duels, however, clearly went to BVB, who prevailed 4-0 and 3-0. In this respect, head coach Christian Gross is waiting, who demands “determination and cleverness” against BVB, a Herculean task, although it must always be emphasized that the derby writes its own laws – and finally 1. FC Cologne was able to prevail against Borussia Mönchengladbach.
“Compared to the Union game, we have to be more powerful in the last 30 meters in order to have more concrete chances. We have big plans for the game,” Gross sent off a challenge. “The game is also very important because we need the points more urgently than our opponents. Accordingly, the game is extremely explosive.”
The starting line-up, which Gross could choose, should hardly differ from the eleven from the previous week. The back four around Timo Becker, Skhodran Mustafi, Malick Thiaw and Sead Kolasinac should begin before Ralf Fährmann. Gross does not have any great alternatives, as Salif Sané, Kilian Ludewig and Matija Nastasic are still not available.
Suat Serdar and Benjamin Stambouli are expected on the double six of the 4-2-3-1 formation. The offensive row of three should be composed of William, Nabil Bentaleb and Amine Harit, while Matthew Hoppe is expected in the striker. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, however, will still not be available, and Mark Uth will not make it into the squad in time.