The Schalke and the Mainz, bottom and penultimate of the Bundesliga, respectively, they tied 0-0 and did not meet their objectives of taking a step forward to get closer to the positions left access to salvation.

Schalke, who have only won one game in 24 days, fell eight points away from the salvation set by Hertha Berlin, while his rival this Friday added 18 points, the same as the Berlin team.

The painting directed by Christian gross He had the best chances to win the match. Throughout the 90 minutes, Schalke was able to score through Shkodran Mustafi and of Suat Serdar, but the goalkeeper Robin zentner saved the Mainz of defeat with a couple of great interventions.