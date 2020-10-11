On Schalke a concept for outsourcing the professional department is being worked on. Marketing director Alexander Jobst confirmed this in a double interview with sports director Jochen Schneider kicker.
The corona pandemic has exacerbated the economic crisis on Schalke. At the end of July, the association received a state guarantee, the volume of which, according to media reports, should amount to 31.5 million euros. Already in May the mirrorthat the Bundesliga team could take out a loan to ensure liquidity after the last TV installment of the past season was pledged before it was paid out.
The outsourcing of the professional department is a sensitive issue at Schalke. In recent months, it has been advertised again and again, for example after the 0: 4 bankruptcy in the derby against Borussia Dortmund in May. According to the association’s statutes, however, a three-quarters majority of the members is required – so it is not an easy undertaking.
Nevertheless, it remains a topic that the management team is grappling with. “We are currently working on a concept to give FC Schalke 04 a structure that on the one hand fits 104 percent to our club, but on the other hand enables us to tackle higher goals in the long term,” said Marketing Director Alexander Jobst opposite the kicker.
You are at a crossroads, says the 47-year-old: “Either we say goodbye to our long-term sporting goals – then we can carry on as before. Or we want to be an ambitious club in the future too, then we have to deal with a structural change . “
The subject of outsourcing takes time, “but as soon as we have completed the preparatory work,” announces Jobst, “we will involve our fans and members, weigh up the pros and cons together and calmly exchange detailed information.” In his opinion, “a majority of the members are ready to discuss it,” and “it has become clear to many that change is inevitable”.
In addition, Jobst emphasizes that the association wants to remain true to its values despite a spin-off. Because of this, they want to develop a concept “that is committed to the values and traditions of this club and that is persuasive and enthusiastic. A classic spin-off model like FC Bayern, for example, cannot be implemented with us because it simply doesn’t fit Schalke 04 . “
Leave a Reply