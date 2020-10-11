The outsourcing of the professional department is a sensitive issue at Schalke. In recent months, it has been advertised again and again, for example after the 0: 4 bankruptcy in the derby against Borussia Dortmund in May. According to the association’s statutes, however, a three-quarters majority of the members is required – so it is not an easy undertaking.

In addition, Jobst emphasizes that the association wants to remain true to its values ​​despite a spin-off. Because of this, they want to develop a concept “that is committed to the values ​​and traditions of this club and that is persuasive and enthusiastic. A classic spin-off model like FC Bayern, for example, cannot be implemented with us because it simply doesn’t fit Schalke 04 . “