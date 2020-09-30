FC Schalke apparently want to use Eintracht Frankfurt again. After Goncalo Paciencia and Frederik Rönnow, Danny da Costa could be the third man from Frankfurt to switch to Royal Blue this summer.
The position at the back right is still one of the biggest weaknesses in the Schalke squad that Jochen Schneider has to fix in the last few days of this transfer window. Loud Sport1 Danny da Costa has therefore moved into the focus of the Royal Blues – a loan deal, which the player should also prefer, is in the room. Michael Reschke has therefore “already established contact” in order to thread the deal.
Half a year ago, the 27-year-old’s departure from Frankfurt would have been almost unthinkable, but in the past few months, Costa’s standing under Adi Hütter has noticeably deteriorated. “It has been rumbling between Hütter and da Costa for a long time,” it says Sport1, which is why the SGE coach would probably agree to a change of right-back without hesitation.
Because Costa’s biggest plus point is that he can play in a chain of four as well as a five-man chain and, especially in the game, he radiates danger. His offensive urge and his speed are two attributes that the Royal Blues’ recently unsightly game can use.
Leave a Reply