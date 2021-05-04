Dusseldorf (dpa)

Schalke 04, relegated from the Bundesliga, has announced the appointment of Reuven Schroeder to be the new sporting director of the team, starting next season.

Schroeder, “45,” worked in Mainz from 2016 to 2020, and Peter Knabel, a board member for sports affairs, said in a statement: The Supervisory Board and the Board have agreed that many sporting tasks cannot be undertaken by just one person, and that we need additional experience.

He added: We were able to bring in an expert for Schalke, who is Reuven, who has the necessary contacts as well as experience in his field. “His main task will be to build a new team that can successfully represent Schalke in the present and in the future,” he stated.

Schalke also announced that Mathias Chopper would assume the presidency of the club’s academy led by Knabel.