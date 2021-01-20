MY FIRST BORN WILL BE NAMED THIELMANN – Travis ???? (@NSCGuru) January 20, 2021

And then you sit in front of the TV and cry because it just hurts so much. I hate football. # S04KOE – Hannah (@nordkurvenliebe) January 20, 2021

Please send the hunter back. He did not deserve that. # S04KOE – Funkyhunter (@ FUNKYHUNT3R) January 20, 2021

Earned or undeserved? Who cares? There’s no point in complaining! There is no use …

In the end, the points count and we don’t have them. Sad enough !!

17 game days, 7 points. Incredible. ? Congratulations to the #effzeh to the big points. # S04 # S04KOE – Mark (@alpdrun) January 20, 2021

Young boy what a game, I need some schnapps now ???

Thanks ??????# S04KOE pic.twitter.com/yBaX8zVVGd – SectionBüdchen (@SBudchen) January 20, 2021

Played horribly and still won. You can live with that. thanks @JanThielmann – Niklas Merz (@nik_merz) January 20, 2021

Don’t know how to put this into words. The club gave you so much. Now only feel emptiness and sadness. The club is part of life somewhere. That’s so. He gives you support. The boys gave everything. I’m not blaming that. #Schalke # S04 # S04KOE – Philipp Pachollek (@Philipp_Pacho) January 20, 2021

Tailor out.

Gross can actually go again.

Surrender all players who are still worth something.

Start planning for the 2nd division. That’s it # S04 – René (@ Rene_1904) January 20, 2021

Nevertheless, it was again and especially against 1. FC Köln exemplary and ultimately even fatal, how haphazardly defensive is sometimes acted. The guests’ late winning goal was the perfect example of this: an actually harmless counterattack, in which Schalke is not even outnumbered, becomes the greatest chance of scoring in the whole game after almost winning the ball.

Neither Ozan Kabak, Benjamin Stambouli and certainly not Omar Mascarell showed themselves to be organized in this situation. The substitute Spaniard even completely lost sight of Thielmann, turned his back on him, so that the pass into the sixteenth was one of the easiest exercises for Elvis Rexhbecaj. S04 was so easily vulnerable that Effzeh’s wall tactics even bore fruit in the end.

However, this phase was interrupted. After a solo run, Sead Kolasinac felt pain in his thigh, so that he had to be replaced a little later. Not only did Bastian Oczipka, who was playing out of shape, have to replace the busy left-back – Christian Gross decided to make a three-man substitution and also brought Mascarell and Nassim Boujellab into play for Benito Raman and Matija Nastasic.

After that, from the 72nd minute, almost nothing went on compared to the previous quarter of an hour. Not that Raman didn’t deserve his substitution, for example. But the flow, if you like to call it that according to the circumstances, was almost completely destroyed, the flow of the game disappeared. Again the errors and problems increased. Gross played his part in this.

Of the 14 shots, including seven on the opponent’s goal, only one was classified as a big chance. Cologne, on the other hand, had extremely good chances with all three shots on goal, no matter how unattractive and passive Markus Gisdol’s team may have played.

In the S04 it was only Amine Harit who was noticeable on the offensive. Although he also lost one or the other ball, dribbling hard every now and then – he was also the only player who gave the efforts to score a background. In the end, he won significantly more duels than he lost, 70 percent of his dribbles were successful (via Sofa core). Raman and Mark Uth were, again, much too inconspicuous.

Today’s success would have been far more significant if you had a look at the game plan. Not only that FC Bayern are now following, but also RB Leipzig, Union Berlin and BVB in the next five league games, while Werder Bremen is the only one of these opponents who could somehow still be a bit dangerous. The fact that in February there will most likely be followed by some serious defeats, we are back on the ground.

Meanwhile, other direct competitors such as Arminia Bielefeld and Mainz 05 even score with actual favorites every now and then. In terms of calculations, a lot is still possible, but realistically this defeat could prove to be the final sticking point that makes relegation inevitable.