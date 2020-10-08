Schalke and Paderborn took advantage of the current international break on Thursday to play a test match among themselves. An S04 that appears different in some aspects wins with 5: 1, Mark Uth shines with a three-pack and an assist. The knowledge about the game.
It was a positive afternoon for Schalke 04 in the Park Stadium. In the test against the guests of SC Paderborn, the current crisis club prevailed with a sovereign and well-deserved 5-1 win. Even if it was just a test, this victory – but much more the appearance as such – is a small sense of achievement. This must be further built on.
The game started with one or two good chances for S04, who seemed to have more plans than was shown over numerous match days in the Bundesliga. Nabil Bentaleb missed a penalty early on, Royal Blue was close to the first goal. Nevertheless, the second division took the lead. Kai Pröger converted a rebound after a corner to make it 1-0 (13th minute). Eight minutes later, Mark Uth equalized after a good assist from Bentaleb. In minutes 31st and 45th Schalke was able to achieve the half-time result of 3: 1 with another hit from Uth and the first S04 goal by Vedad Ibisevic.
The second half remained dominated by the hosts, but overall the game was quieter. Ironically, Benito Raman scored a nice header after a cross from Uth with his 1.72 meters. It was he who, after a bit of confusion in the penalty area, met the Paderborn team to make it 5-1. A deserved victory for Schalke that needs to be preserved and used. Of course, a few (known) issues that need to be worked on also became apparent. Basically, however, there remains an appearance that, depending on the circumstances, can give a little confidence.
In contrast to his first game against RB Leipzig, Manuel Baum relied more on his own plan for the first time against the SCP, which included significantly more offensive play than was the case last Saturday – not surprisingly.
The first changes were immediately noticeable: With Uth, Ibisevic, Skrzybski and Raman, he put four strikers in the starting line-up, who in the game looked very much like a 4-1-4-1 system that was still unknown in Royal Blues. Raman and Skrzybski on the outside, Ibisevic as the storm tip, the creative Uth and Bentaleb as a kind of mixture of eight and ten as a setter.
No more narrow-minded play purely through the center, which is easy to see through and to lever. Through the outside play, S04 got noticeably more flexibility into play, which led to more and better structure. A factor that in turn made it possible to create more and clearer scoring opportunities. The attackers like to take advantage of this.
Even if it was just a test match against “only” one second division team – Baum’s handwriting was already recognizable in some scenes. It was also important to see that he was able to change something during the game and make a difference (e.g. when acting against the ball).
In the game it was again noticeable that Schalke found it extremely difficult to confidently defend opposing standards. No matter whether free kicks or corners, only the very few crosses from a stationary ball can be cleared without any problems – dangerous scenes arise again and again.
It goes without saying that such a problem is not resolved within one training week (since Baum took office). Such a weakness plagues some teams for a whole season. It will be important to develop a suitable assignment and accurate communication. The player material to defuse such actions by the opponent as easily as possible is available.
In general, it was still to be seen that the Schalke defense is currently acting unstable and insecure. Above all, the sports club’s quick switching actions revealed many problems – even if two important regular players, Ozan Kabak and Salif Sané, were missing. The defense is and will remain a major construction site for the new coach.
In the past few months, the Gelsenkirchen team has regularly built up the game in the same way. Central should be played out while Omar Mascarell (or the respective defensive midfielder) let himself fall between the two central defenders. The full-backs quickly came under pressure from the opponents if they were played by a lack of options. The then missing six in midfield was meanwhile not a pass station. Long balls and ball losses were the result.
Baum seems to be looking for a different means: more courage, more breadth and more options in the midfield. Against Leipzig, he had criticized that the players would not trust themselves enough in building up. A factor that needed to be changed. The two central defenders were the two starting players. Mascarell stayed in midfield and the goal was to playfully move forward through the full-backs. At least in the test game, this approach worked almost always.
Also in focus: Kilian Ludewig, who only joined the miners on Monday. The 20-year-old right-back made his debut straight away and played the full 90 minutes. He was very committed, often involved in offensive actions, was a reliable option in building up the game and won several tackles.
Not a breathtaking game, but a very solid start in blue and white. One can already expect the former U-national player to play an important role as a regular. Some of the fans, who had been surprised about the loan for the last few days, were positively surprised.
Three goals and one more assist. The influence that Mark Uth had in the test game shows up quickly and clearly. His cross on Benito Raman was precisely and well foreseen, his goals scored coldly. As a kind of playmaker behind the storm he knew how to convince. He captured a lot of balls himself, knew exactly how to play the balls on or directly into the opponent’s penalty area – at the same time he remained a goal-scoring hazard himself.
A role that had also distinguished him at 1. FC Köln. If he brings this influence and these performances back to the field on a regular basis, he cannot be considered from the starting XI. Schalke urgently needs this creativity and overview on the offensive, just as much as a suitable concept around it.
Nabil Bentaleb also worked very well in this concept. He played a role similar to that of Uth, and was often to be found in the half-spaces and as a reference point between the lines. He also knew how to put himself in the limelight and also proved that he can be a really good kicker. After a separation seemed inevitable for a year and a half, he can become a very important part of the S04 midfield in the current season.
