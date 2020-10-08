The first changes were immediately noticeable: With Uth, Ibisevic, Skrzybski and Raman, he put four strikers in the starting line-up, who in the game looked very much like a 4-1-4-1 system that was still unknown in Royal Blues. Raman and Skrzybski on the outside, Ibisevic as the storm tip, the creative Uth and Bentaleb as a kind of mixture of eight and ten as a setter.

No more narrow-minded play purely through the center, which is easy to see through and to lever. Through the outside play, S04 got noticeably more flexibility into play, which led to more and better structure. A factor that in turn made it possible to create more and clearer scoring opportunities. The attackers like to take advantage of this.

Even if it was just a test match against “only” one second division team – Baum’s handwriting was already recognizable in some scenes. It was also important to see that he was able to change something during the game and make a difference (e.g. when acting against the ball).

It goes without saying that such a problem is not resolved within one training week (since Baum took office). Such a weakness plagues some teams for a whole season. It will be important to develop a suitable assignment and accurate communication. The player material to defuse such actions by the opponent as easily as possible is available.

In general, it was still to be seen that the Schalke defense is currently acting unstable and insecure. Above all, the sports club’s quick switching actions revealed many problems – even if two important regular players, Ozan Kabak and Salif Sané, were missing. The defense is and will remain a major construction site for the new coach.

Baum seems to be looking for a different means: more courage, more breadth and more options in the midfield. Against Leipzig, he had criticized that the players would not trust themselves enough in building up. A factor that needed to be changed. The two central defenders were the two starting players. Mascarell stayed in midfield and the goal was to playfully move forward through the full-backs. At least in the test game, this approach worked almost always.

Also in focus: Kilian Ludewig, who only joined the miners on Monday. The 20-year-old right-back made his debut straight away and played the full 90 minutes. He was very committed, often involved in offensive actions, was a reliable option in building up the game and won several tackles.

Not a breathtaking game, but a very solid start in blue and white. One can already expect the former U-national player to play an important role as a regular. Some of the fans, who had been surprised about the loan for the last few days, were positively surprised.

A role that had also distinguished him at 1. FC Köln. If he brings this influence and these performances back to the field on a regular basis, he cannot be considered from the starting XI. Schalke urgently needs this creativity and overview on the offensive, just as much as a suitable concept around it.

Nabil Bentaleb also worked very well in this concept. He played a role similar to that of Uth, and was often to be found in the half-spaces and as a reference point between the lines. He also knew how to put himself in the limelight and also proved that he can be a really good kicker. After a separation seemed inevitable for a year and a half, he can become a very important part of the S04 midfield in the current season.