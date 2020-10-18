Thanks to a goal from Goncalo Paciencia, Schalke 04 scored the first point of the season. But one thing is clear: you don’t have less crisis with the miners.
Goalless at the break, that was befitting footballing and somehow also expected before the game. At least offensive fireworks would have been a real surprise. In the end, Schalke and Union split 1: 1: Ex-Schalke Marvin Friedrich had brought the guests from the capital into the lead, Joker Paciencia gave Schalke the equalizer.
After all, a point win and the first of the season. Next weekend, however, the derby against BVB is on and butter for the fish: Schalke did not play the stars from the sky on Sunday evening. Despite winning points, so no real encouragement for the upcoming tasks.
The reactions on the net coincide: the Schalke crisis is coming to a head. With debutant Kilian Ludewig and a strong Fredrik Rönnow there were at least small rays of hope.
