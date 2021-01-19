On Schalke 04 and the 1. FC Cologne there is an explosive and important basement duel on Wednesday evening. While the hosts from Gelsenkirchen can keep up with the relegation place with a victory, a victory for the guests would be a small but important liberation.
We have the information about the game for you in the overview:
Schalke will still have to do without the long-term injuries Kilian Ludewig (presumably until March) and Goncalo Paciencia (targeted for April). Certain positions and tasks broke away with the two of them some time ago: Ludewig is the only right-back in the S04 squad and had to be replaced by Benjamin Stambouli or Timo Becker over the past few weeks. Paciencia left a gap in the storm, as Ahmed Kutucu still plays no role and Vedad Ibisevic had to turn his back on the club long ago – Matthew Hoppe was successful recently and now the Hunter is back.
For the basement duel with Effzeh, the same players are in question, as was the case last weekend, explained Christian Gross. It is therefore unclear whether Salif Sané, Nassim Boujellab and Alessandro Schöpf are ready for action and thus a potential topic for the starting eleven. If they are not at 100 percent, the coach says, they will most likely not play either. Omar Mascarell, who was back on the bench against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, is a topic for the starting XI.
In Cologne, too, the same personnel situation is emerging as at the weekend. Markus Gisdol explained at the press conference before the game that he did not expect any major changes in this regard and that the players who could have played or did it on Saturday will be available again.
Sebastian Andersson, who missed the last four league games due to knee problems, is still missing. Most recently, either Anthony Modeste or Ondrej Duda gave the respective replacement. Presumably it will come down to the offensive player who was signed for around seven million euros in the summer. Florian Kainz is still not an issue after his knee surgery.
Schalke started the new year 2021 mixed. The 3-0 defeat against Hertha BSC was deserved and gave no courage to improve. The 4-0 win against TSG Hoffenheim the previous week, however, made everyone involved noticeably relaxed. The game was won confidently and deservedly, even if Ralf Fährmann had to keep his team from falling behind – but that’s football. Since the direct competition recently scored against supposedly clear favorites, they are back in 18th place in the table, strengthened by the alleged setback against Frankfurt. Nevertheless: Blue-White seems to be more stable and to approach the challenges with a little more courage and self-confidence than a few weeks ago.
Cologne seems to be slipping off again recently. After a win against BVB and the subsequent draw against Wolfsburg, they won against Mainz, and a point against RB Leipzig was also fought. At the latest with the 0: 5 against Freiburg, a kind of break seems to have occurred, the risk of relegation has become real again, as it has been with S04 since the first day of the game. The goalless draw against Hertha also did not help to achieve the hoped-for liberation. With a win against the bottom of the table, you could – depending on the outcome of other games – move away from the relegation ranks (currently 16th place) and build on a possible boost.
S04 coach Gross explained it quite simply on Tuesday: It will be a game in which neither team will start with great risk. With 13 goals scored in 16 games, the second most dangerous offensives are waiting for each other (only Bielefeld is more harmless), while small things, especially individual mistakes, have the potential to decide a game on equal terms. Accordingly, it is quite possible that there will be a contested but unspectacular draw – 1: 1!
