Schalke 04 has extended the contract with home grown Can Bozdogan on a long-term basis and thus set an example. The youngster could become an important building block for the future.
Schalke has to be turned inside out. Instead of the European Cup and sonorous newcomers, small rolls are baked in Gelsenkirchen. This creates an opportunity for the highly talented talents from the Knappenschmiede. With Can Bozdogan, Schalke tied an important building block for the future on Sunday.
In a manageable Schalke season, the 19-year-old is one of the few bright spots. On the second match day the youngster was in the squad against Bremen, a week later he found himself in the starting line-up against RB Leipzig and completed a convincing 68 minutes. Bozdogan was also on the pitch against Union Berlin on Sunday evening.
In the course of the game against the Eiserne, Schalke announced the long-term extension with the native of Cologne; instead of 2022, Bozdogan’s contract now has a term until 2024. “Schalke gave me the opportunity to take the step from youth to Bundesliga player,” said the U20 international. “At this point, I would also like to thank the Knappenschmiede: In the U19 I got the tools to make the leap into the professional field. I will do everything I can to make our fans have fun again and play football successfully.”
The association sees Bozdogan as an important building block for the coming years. “Can Bozdogan is already an important building block in our squad”, explained sports director Jochen Schneider and added: “Can Bozdogan is one of the greatest midfield talents in the Bundesliga. That he is fully convinced and without hesitation for a contract extension at FC Schalke 04 has decided is a great sign for the entire club. “
