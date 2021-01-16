On Schalke is being intensively searched for newcomers. So far, only Sead Kolasinac has been signed, but one or the other player should be added by the beginning of February. The following is a list of the four most exciting transfer rumors.
Rafinha played for FC Schalke 04 from 2005 to 2010, and the Brazilian could return more than ten years later. According to information from PICTURE and Sports picture those responsible asked about the right-back, who is only under contract with Olympiacos until the end of the season.
When asked about a possible return, Rafinha told Sports picture: “I know the thoughts of Schalke and the club perfectly, the club is in my heart. There is contact with Schalke, most recently recently. I have a lot of friends there. But at the moment I am a Olympiakos player.”
Although he is in the fall of his career at 35, he still has enough quality to help the relegation-threatened Schalke team. The fact that he also knows the club and the environment speaks more for than against a transfer.
In addition to a right-back, those responsible are hoping for a new striker. Information from Sky and Sport1 According to Vedad Ibisevic to have asked to return after the termination of the contract, but the veteran refused.
Meanwhile, the club is hoping for a commitment from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. The 37-year-old played 240 competitive games for S04 from 2010 to 2017 and scored 126 goals, but then returned to Ajax Amsterdam, where he has scored seven times in eleven games this season.
After his brace in the 3-1 win over Twente Enschede, Huntelaar spoke openly about Schalke’s interest, but a decision between his two clubs that are close to their hearts is not easy. Since he is planning to end his career after the season, he will have to weigh up very carefully: Should the final point be the championship with Ajax or the (non) relegation with Schalke?
The Russian daily newspaper Sport Express brings Vladislav Ignatjev into play for the right-back search. The former Russian international is only under contract with Lokomotiv Moscow until June 30th and would therefore be free of charge in the summer.
Ignatjev would be an experienced player who could also prove his class in the Champions and Europa League – but he should not fix the tempo deficit. Overall, it is unclear whether there is really anything to this rumor.
A much more recent solution would be Kevin Rüegg. The 22-year-old Swiss moved to Hellas Verona for two million euros just before the season, but he is left out in the bottom of the Serie A table.
The rumor arose because Rüegg’s adviser Philipp Degen was spotted on Schalke during the week. However, it is unclear whether he came to negotiations – because Christian Gross works with the ex-Bundesliga professional (Borussia Dortmund, VfB Stuttgart) away from the football field. So it could just as well have been an ordinary visit.
