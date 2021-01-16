When asked about a possible return, Rafinha told Sports picture: “I know the thoughts of Schalke and the club perfectly, the club is in my heart. There is contact with Schalke, most recently recently. I have a lot of friends there. But at the moment I am a Olympiakos player.”

Although he is in the fall of his career at 35, he still has enough quality to help the relegation-threatened Schalke team. The fact that he also knows the club and the environment speaks more for than against a transfer.

Meanwhile, the club is hoping for a commitment from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. The 37-year-old played 240 competitive games for S04 from 2010 to 2017 and scored 126 goals, but then returned to Ajax Amsterdam, where he has scored seven times in eleven games this season.

After his brace in the 3-1 win over Twente Enschede, Huntelaar spoke openly about Schalke’s interest, but a decision between his two clubs that are close to their hearts is not easy. Since he is planning to end his career after the season, he will have to weigh up very carefully: Should the final point be the championship with Ajax or the (non) relegation with Schalke?

Ignatjev would be an experienced player who could also prove his class in the Champions and Europa League – but he should not fix the tempo deficit. Overall, it is unclear whether there is really anything to this rumor.

The rumor arose because Rüegg’s adviser Philipp Degen was spotted on Schalke during the week. However, it is unclear whether he came to negotiations – because Christian Gross works with the ex-Bundesliga professional (Borussia Dortmund, VfB Stuttgart) away from the football field. So it could just as well have been an ordinary visit.