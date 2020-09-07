D.he key figures from Schalke 04 are devastating: report money owed of nicely over 200 million euros, finances underfunding – the membership was thought-about a logo of mismanagement. The nationwide assure, which was essential to safe new loans, was additionally controversially mentioned. Finance specialist Peter Peters has resigned. Clemens Tönnies, who has been the sturdy man on the Supervisory Board for over 20 years, can be not there. The disaster has price victims.

The board at the moment consists of solely two males: Jochen Schneider and Alexander Jobst. They agreed to speak to WELT AM SONNTAG in regards to the troublesome scenario and to clarify their plans for a greater future intimately.