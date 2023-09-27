DFC Schalke 04 is parting ways with head coach Thomas Reis with immediate effect. The second division football club announced this on Wednesday. The decision was the result of a “thorough analysis from the past few days,” it said. The previous co-coach Matthias Kreutzer will take over responsibility until further notice.

The Bundesliga relegated team is in 16th place after seven match days, Reis only won two wins with four defeats and one draw. On Saturday, the Royal Blues lost 3-1 at FC St. Pauli, after which defense chief Timo Baumgartl indirectly criticized Reis’ tactics. Co-coach Markus Gellhaus was also released.

“Break the negative trend”

“After the morale win against Magdeburg, our expectation was that we would see further progress at St. Pauli. Instead, we had to accept a significant step backwards,” explains Peter Knäbel, member of the board and responsible for sports.

“We have used the last few days for intensive consultations and have come to the conclusion that we have to take this step right now in the interests of the club. Our goal is to break the overall negative trend since the start of the season.”

Sports director André Hechelmann explained: “Our common goal is to go into the international break with a positive feeling. Matthias Kreutzer enjoys our full trust and we will support him with all our resources. At the same time, we are working on the successor solution.”

This Friday Schalke travels to SC Paderborn (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the second Bundesliga and on Sky), which is only one place ahead of the Royal Blues, before Hertha BSC visits Gelsenkirchen the following week.