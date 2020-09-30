Of the FC Schalke 04 finally broke several historical negative records from his trainer David Wagner. His successor Manuel Baum has now been officially introduced and spreads a spirit of optimism – although he himself typed differently before the season.
It was actually already clear 20 years ago which club Manuel Baum would one day hire as a coach. The then goalkeeper of FC Ismaning lost to Borussia Dortmund in the first round of the DFB Cup in 2000 – the final score: 0: 4. After working as a coach in Unterhaching, Augsburg and with the German junior national teams, the 41-year-old has now arrived at FC Schalke 04.
The team has a lot of potential and needs to be bettered.
– Manuel Baum at his introduction
Baum will now be entrusted with the project at Schalke by the summer of 2022 and, despite the difficult sporting and economic situation of the club, he is looking forward to the task. “I’m really happy to be there. It’s something new for me and I’m sure that I can help the team. I am confident that the team will get their trust back and we will perform better,” said Baum the official press conference.
The fact that they last won a Bundesliga game in Gelsenkirchen at the beginning of 2020 does not correspond to the team’s capabilities. “The club emotionalises. I know what responsibility I have for the club and the fans. It is important to me that we leave out problems and deal with solutions. The team has a lot more potential,” said Baum, who nevertheless had one before the season slightly different opinion of the achievable table regions of the Royal Blues than he had for Sky Schalke picked 15th place in the end:
But now he takes on the sporting responsibility himself and aims high. “The team has a lot of potential and needs to move up. I am sure that we can get a lot more out of the team with the ideas we bring,” Baum promised confidently. Specifically, you can start with the quality and advantages of the management:
“I’ve followed the Bundesliga very closely, so I know the team very well. At the beginning I deal very closely with the team. I base my approach to the game on their strengths,” Baum wants the statements of his predecessor Wagner – “We can at the moment don’t play what we actually want “- refute.
Schalke’s sports director has long been criticized, not only because of the continued adherence to David Wagner. The composition of the squad also seems – to put it positively – extremely unbalanced. “We thought about who is the right coach for our club in our situation. Manuel Baum fits very well into our requirements profile that we have outlined,” said Schneider about his new coach, who will probably also have the future of the sports director on his shoulders must wear.
However, the ex-player Naldo was able to bring a real icon to the coaching staff. The now 38-year-old played for Schalke from 2016 to 2019.
“I think it’s a very good solution to work with Naldo. He has always been someone who has thought a lot on the pitch. It’s a huge advantage that he knows the club and the players,” said Baum on his new assistant.
Leave a Reply