Klaas-Jan Huntelaar will Schalke 04 on Saturday in the derby can only support from the stands. As the Royal Blues announced on Wednesday evening, the “Hunter” is still out due to injury.
On matchday 19, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar celebrated his comeback for Schalke. The 37-year-old was allowed to play for ten minutes at SV Werder Bremen. In the following two games, calf problems put him out of action for the time being.
The Dutchman’s muscular problems have persisted since his move in the winter transfer window. As the club announced on Wednesday evening, Huntelaar can still only work individually and is canceled until further notice. The derby on Saturday evening against BVB is definitely too early for the oldie.