A.When FC Schalke 04 announced at 10:18 a.m. on Sunday morning that the cooperation with coach David Wagner would not be continued, the attention of many companions of the district club was directed to a talk show on television. Ralf Rangnick was a guest at Sky, who has already worked twice as a trainer in Gelsenkirchen, who has often told how much he has grown fond of this club and whose name now drives many Schalke hopes.

Because Rangnick stands for a vision that other candidates traded for Wagner’s successor such as Manuel Baum, Dimitrios Grammozis, Sandro Schwarz or Marc Wilmots do not have to offer: a concrete prospect of a way out of the royal blue botch, which is the material for what is probably the greatest crisis epic that the Bundesliga has to offer in 2020.