Lots of fans are over Schalkes Vedad Ibisevic’s upcoming signing not really pleased. From a financial point of view, however, the transfer is an absolute eye-catcher. The club also wants to bring in another striker.
According to kicker-Information, Ibisevic will only receive 100,000 euros as a basic salary as part of his one-year contract! This incredible bargain is also not offset by possible bonus payments. This leaves the club enough money for more urgent newcomers.
Among other things, Schalke needs a new seasoned striker. With Ahmed Kutucu and Guido Burgstaller, head coach David Wagner only has two seasoned strikers, both of whom are questionable as regulars. Therefore, according to the report, the club wants to get a player with the necessary potential for a regular place.
After the McKennie sale you will certainly be able to realize that wish. Maybe Union Berlins could Sebastian Andersson be on the subject again. Shon Weissmann, who has also been linked with Schalke, will meanwhile join Real Valladolid for six million euros.
In any case, Ibisevic can be planned as a good back-up, since Guido Burgstaller unfortunately cannot fulfill this role well enough at the moment. Ibisevic scored seven league goals last season, showing that he has what it takes for the Bundesliga at the age of 36. According to the kicker he has rejected significantly more lucrative offers for Schalke, which should also be given high credit.
After the days so far, you definitely have to praise the Schalke squad planners. Initially, the deals at McKennie and Ibisevic looked less lucrative, but the context that has now been added shows that Jochen Schneider and Co. are pursuing an interesting plan.
