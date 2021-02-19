The cruising on Saturday evening FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund the blades. For the 158th time, the two arch-rivals meet in a competitive game. While BVB wants to make up ground in the race for the Champions League starting places, the Royal Blues urgently need points in the relegation battle. In the first leg, Dortmund clearly prevailed 3-0.
All information about the Revierderby is summarized here at a glance.
Date: 02/20/2021
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
Venue: Veltins-Arena (Gelsenkirchen)
TV: Sky Sport 1
Stream: Sky Ticket, Sky Go
Schalke 04 continue to work on the stick. Head coach Christian Gross is expected to have eight players unavailable for the Revierderby. In addition to the long-term injuries Goncalo Paciencia (knee injury), Salif Sané (knee problems), Kilian Ludewig (metatarsal fracture), Frederik Rönnow (adductor injury) and Steven Skrzybski (knee injury), Matija Nastasic (calf problems), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (torn calf muscle) and Mark Uth (thigh problems). With the latter, however, there is at least hope of a comeback against Dortmund.
The personnel situation at BVB is a little more relaxed. Thorgan Hazard and Dan-Axel Zagadou have reported back in team training this week. Coach Edin Terzic left it open whether the duo will also be in the squad. There is also a question mark behind Lukasz Piszczek, who recently had to take a break with muscular problems. The derby definitely comes too early for goalkeeper Roman Bürki (shoulder problems). Marcel Schmelzer (rehab after knee surgery) and Axel WItsel (Achilles tendon tear) are also out.
Schalke 04: Ferryman – Becker, Thiaw, Mustafi, Kolasinac – Stambouli, Serdar – William, Bentaleb, Harit – Hoppe
Borussia Dortmund: Hitz – Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro – Delaney – Bellingham, Dahoud – Sancho, Reus – Haaland
For FC Schalke 04, the air in the relegation battle is getting thinner. Before the 22nd matchday, the gap to the saving bank is nine points. The Royal Blues have not won any of the last six league games. Last weekend, the bottom of the table at Union Berlin won a point.
After mixed performances in the last few weeks, Borussia Dortmund succeeded in the hoped-for liberation in the Champions League round of 16. At Sevilla FC, the black and yellow showed good morale after an early deficit and in the end deservedly prevailed 3-2, which should give the Terzic-Elf a boost for the Bundesliga.
The last five games of both clubs at a glance:
Schalke 04:
Union Berlin – Schalke 04 0-0
Schalke 04 – RB Leipzig 0: 3
VfL Wolfsburg – Schalke 04 1: 0 (DFB Cup round of 16)
Werder Bremen – Schalke 04 1: 1
Schalke 04 – FC Bayern 0-4
Borussia Dortmund:
Sevilla FC – Dortmund 2: 3 (CL round of 16 first leg)
Dortmund – TSG Hoffenheim 2-2
Sc freiburg – Dortmund 2: 1
Dortmund – SC Paderborn 3: 2 nV (DFB Cup round of 16)
Dortmund – FC Augsburg 3-1