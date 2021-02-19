All information about the Revierderby is summarized here at a glance.

Borussia Dortmund: Hitz – Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro – Delaney – Bellingham, Dahoud – Sancho, Reus – Haaland

After mixed performances in the last few weeks, Borussia Dortmund succeeded in the hoped-for liberation in the Champions League round of 16. At Sevilla FC, the black and yellow showed good morale after an early deficit and in the end deservedly prevailed 3-2, which should give the Terzic-Elf a boost for the Bundesliga.

The last five games of both clubs at a glance:

Schalke 04:

Union Berlin – Schalke 04 0-0

Schalke 04 – RB Leipzig 0: 3

VfL Wolfsburg – Schalke 04 1: 0 (DFB Cup round of 16)

Werder Bremen – Schalke 04 1: 1

Schalke 04 – FC Bayern 0-4

Borussia Dortmund:

Sevilla FC – Dortmund 2: 3 (CL round of 16 first leg)

Dortmund – TSG Hoffenheim 2-2

Sc freiburg – Dortmund 2: 1

Dortmund – SC Paderborn 3: 2 nV (DFB Cup round of 16)

Dortmund – FC Augsburg 3-1