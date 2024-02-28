Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/28/2024 – 21:00

Suzano announced this Wednesday, 28, the departure of Walter Schalka as president of the company. In its place, the name of João Alberto Fernandez was approved at a meeting of the board of directors, who will take over as CEO in July this year.

From April 2nd, the two executives will jointly and orderly conduct the succession process until July 1st.

In a statement, the board members thanked “with deep admiration and gratitude, the invaluable services provided by Mr. Walter to the company during his tenure as CEO, which elevated Suzano to the position of global leader in its sector”.

They also highlighted Schalka's leadership as visionary, strategic, with unique expertise and tireless dedication, “fundamental pillars for the company's exponential and transformational growth over the last few years, the achievement of ambitious goals and the consolidation of a solid reputation in the market”.

The council also agreed that Schalka would be nominated to form the list to be submitted by the administration for the election of the Board of Directors at the next Ordinary General Assembly.

João Alberto Fernandez, who takes over as CEO of Suzano in July, has a 30-year career, of which 18 years at Shell where he held various positions in Brazil, England and Argentina, seven years at Raízen as Director of Energy and as vice-president of Ethanol, Sugar and Energy Business, in addition to five years as CEO of Rumo, a railway logistics company.

Fall in the 4th quarter

Suzano's net profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled R$4.515 billion, which represents a drop of 39% compared to the same period in 2022, the company reported in its balance sheet released this Wednesday. In the quarterly comparison, the cellulose producer managed to reverse the loss of R$729 million recorded in the previous period, resulting from the negative impact of the exchange rate devaluation.

According to Suzano, the drop in the annual comparison is mainly explained by the reduction in operating results (drop in net revenue), partially offset by the reduction in expenses with Income Tax and social contribution on net profit (IR/CSLL) and higher financial income.

Suzano's adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) reached R$4.505 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The value is 45% lower in the annual comparison and represents a recovery of 22% in the quarterly interval.

To justify the decline in Ebitda in relation to the same period in 2022, Suzano cites the lower average net price of pulp in dollars (-31%), in addition to the 6% devaluation of the average dollar against the average real and an increase of 4 % in administrative, sales and general expenses (SG&A), mainly due to higher sales expenses.

As for net revenue, Suzano's result was R$10.372 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The value represents a drop of 28% in the annual comparison and an increase of 16% compared to the immediately previous three months.

Also according to Suzano, the drop in revenue compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 is mainly explained by the lower average net price of pulp in dollars (-31%) and the price of paper in dollars in the foreign market (-35%) , in addition to the devaluation of the average dollar against the average real (-6%).

Debt

Suzano's net debt reached R$55.560 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, a drop of 4% compared to the values ​​observed at the end of September. Total gross debt, in turn, ended the period at R$77.173 billion, an increase of 3%, considering the same comparison interval.

The main factors that explain the reduction in net debt were the exchange rate variation and the generation of free cash in the period, Suzano pointed out.

According to the company, the total gross debt recorded at the end of the period was made up of 94% of maturities concentrated in the long term and 6% in the short term. Debt in foreign currency represented 79% of the total amount owed. The cash position, in turn, ended the fourth quarter at R$21.6 billion.

Leverage in dollars was 3.1 times, compared to 2.7 times in the third quarter of 2023 and 2 times in the fourth quarter of 2022, Suzano reported in the financial results released this Wednesday.