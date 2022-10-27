“We are not killing Seat. We just have to decide on its future“. Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer does not use too many words to ensure that the Spanish brand is safe and at least for the moment there are no signs that could suggest its collapse. This last scenario, numbers in hand, was in fact not to be excluded regardless of Schafer’s words: just think that Seat’s European sales on an annual basis are decrease 45% in July and 42% in August, and that to date the brand does not offer any electric model in the range.

Then there is a question of internal rivalry represented by Cupra. Because while Seat has been very successful in the past with the Ateca and Leon models, a success that has waned a bit in recent months, the Cupra range, while being more expensive but with higher margins, is proving to be a triumph for the Group. Volkswagen. “Cupra is Seat’s future. Cupra is Seat’s reinvention that goes on. Cupra will move much faster towards electrification – added Schafer – We are still working on a plan for Seat, which is good until 2028 or 2029. It is an entry-level brand for young customers. It can actually work in Europe, especially Spain, the UK and Austria. Cupra instead it is not a volume markrather, it has an acute positioning within the VW Group and is aimed at a more rebellious and young audience ”.

Returning to Seat, the CEO of Volkswagen opened the possibility of a transformation from car brand to mobility brand. A very specific strategic choice, which would ensure that Seat fits perfectly and above all into the widest range of the VW Group without entering into conflict with other brands, one above all Skoda, of which Schafer himself is president. Evaluations underway therefore, the future of Skoda could be reversed.