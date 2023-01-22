The battery of designers of the brand Volkswagen will soon have a new guide. The CEO of the German brand Thomas Schafer has in fact decided to make a change at the top of the design division: Jozef Kaban will be relieved of his post, in his place Andreas Mindt will sit, ready to step down from his current role at Bentley. The turnaround of appointments will be effective starting next February 1, and was ordered for a very specific reason: Kaban did not impress CEO Schafer nor the Volkswagen board of directors at all with his work on the ID.2 electric city car. anticipated by the ID.Life concept car.

The ball is now in the hands of Mindt, who Automobilwoche will reportedly be tasked with review the design of the small German electric. Recall that Kaban arrived at Volkswagen in 2020 after his last experience at BMW, but it is not the first time he has embraced the Group: the new Volkswagen chief designer has already worked in various brands of the VW Group between 2003 and 2017. It is in fact the third ex-BMW employee to leave his role at VW, after the departures of Herbert Diess and Murat Aksel, respectively former CEO and purchasing director of Volkswagen. The sequence of upheavals at the helm of the group’s design divisions therefore continues, after Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume relieved Klaus Zyciora of his post just last month, replacing him with Porsche’s Michael Maurer.

What future will be reserved for Kaban then? It has not yet been clarified, but according to rumors circulating on the web will not be removed completely from Volkswagen: the executives of the German group are in fact not so unhappy with his work to the point of wanting to completely separate themselves from Kaban’s profile, which means that he could soon have a new task to perform within the conglomerate. As for Bentley, however, Mindt will be replaced by Tobias Sühlmannnow head of exterior design for the British brand.