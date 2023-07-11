fAhnenträger Yannis Fischer surprisingly brought the second gold medal to the German Disabled Sports Association at the Para World Championships for track and field athletes. The 1.28 meter tall shot putter won the class of the smallest short stature with 11.43 meters. At last year’s Paralympics in Tokyo, the 21-year-old from Singen, who led the German team into the stadium at the opening ceremony in Paris, finished sixth.

Fischer trains at VfB Stuttgart together with Paralympic champion Niko Kappel, who competes on Wednesday morning in the class for taller, shorter players up to 1.45 meters tall. The night before, long jumper Léon Schäfer had won the first gold medal for the DBS.

Schäfer jumps world record

The 26-year-old from Leverkusen won the long jump of the below-knee amputees with 7.25 meters and improved his own world record in the last jump by one centimeter. Berlin’s Ali Lacin was fifth with 6.29 meters.

“I’m sure I’ve got more in it,” said Schäfer: “But the main thing is that I’ve secured the thing and the new world record, even if it’s only by one centimetre. But the golden one tastes very good.” He “worked hard in the preparation after the cruciate ligament rupture and didn’t do things by halves,” he said: “I invested sweat, tears and pain. But I knew: I will win this here today.”



Gold with a world record: Leon Schäfer

Image: dpa



For Schäfer it was the second world title after his triumph in Dubai in 2019. At the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo, the athlete, who was born in Burgwedel, had to be content with silver. Schäfer was once considered a great football talent and was spotted by the DFB before his right lower leg and knee had to be amputated after suffering from bone cancer.

Schäfer, who jumped with a black headscarf, was under a lot of pressure after two invalid attempts, but prevented the preliminary round elimination with a safety jump of 6.52 meters. With 6.95 meters he moved up to second place with the fourth jump, and then flew to victory in the last jump.







After the graduation party for the World Cup

On Monday morning, the singer Merle Menje finished fifth in the wheelchair race over 5000 meters and just missed out on a German starting place for the Paralympics. The preparation of the 19-year-old, who will start on three more routes, was strange.

In the previous week she wrote two exams, seven hours after graduation she drove to Paris. “It’s been a totally crazy week,” said the two-time European champion: “I’m glad school is over and I can concentrate on the sport.”