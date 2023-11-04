Brugnato – The aniseed scent of the Brugnato canestrello, the crunchy aroma of freshly baked focaccia and bread return to invade the village of Brugnato. The town’s historic bakery reopens, the one praised even by Mario Soldati for those unforgettable and soft canestrelli. After years the Benelli Bakery will reopen under the name of “Antico Forno di Brugnato”. The initiative is from the Targa Agnese agricultural company, which is based in the Brugnato hills. And who decided to move the laboratory to Brugnato, accompanying it to a point of sale dedicated to zero kilometer specialties.

«We are very happy, it is a moment for which we have been working for months» confides Loredana Tersigni, who together with her brothers Ellena and Angelo she grew up in the company founded by her parents Agnese and Raniero Tersigni. The historic sign is now kept inside the laboratory, as are the wooden shovels used in the last century, which have been restored. The bakery has been completely renovated, bringing it back to the authentic atmosphere that has characterized it for years. And today at 4pm, on the occasion of the inauguration, the old baker of the town, Giulio Benelli, will return to the oven. To knead, just like in the past, the anise-scented dough. And let everyone savor the canestrelli made with the original recipe, which has remained secret for all these years. Benelli, who learned the tricks of the trade from his father Romeo, didn’t want to reveal it even to Soldati. Today will be a journey back in time through flavours. It is a passing of the baton, which will allow a historic shop and an ancient tradition to move forward. «For our part, we are proud to have reopened such an important place for Brugnato. The canestrelli have been produced here since 1890 – recalls Raniero, indicating the writing that was placed above the counter -. It will be exciting for us, but I think also for the people of Brugna”. The company produces raw materials in the area with which it makes bread, cakes, jams, juices and much more.

Founded in 2001, it also has stores in Genoa Nervi, Chiavari and La Spezia.