Scent of a Woman – Scent of a woman: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

Scent of a Woman – Scent of a woman is the film broadcast tonight, September 2, 2021, at 9.15 pm on La7. It is a 1992 film directed by Martin Brest, starring Al Pacino. This is the remake of the 1974 film Profumo di donna of the same name, directed by Dino Risi and starring Vittorio Gassman, based on the 1969 novel Dark and Honey by Giovanni Arpino. Let’s see together all the information in detail, from the plot to the cast .

Plot

Charlie Simms is a student at a prestigious New England school and, unlike most of his classmates, does not come from a wealthy family. To pay for the plane ride that allows him to return to his family for Christmas, Charlie accepts a temporary job during the weekend Thanksgiving: escorting Frank Slade, a blind, grumpy retired lieutenant colonel and a drinker. Charlie and George Willis Jr., another student, witness the preparation of a prank that is perpetrated against the school principal, Mr. Trask; he opens an investigation and puts pressure on the two witnesses to reveal the names of the guilty. What’s more, Trask threatens Charlie to take away his Harvard scholarship, while the other student has little to fear, his father being one of the school’s financiers. During the holidays, the young man, tormented by this situation, spends his time with Colonel Slade, who drags him by surprise to New York, at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, revealing himself to be a man with a multifaceted personality: at times irascible and angular , in other moments ironic and self-deprecating, in still others irresistible seducer of women, for whom he has an innate passion.

Scent of a Woman – Scent of a woman: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Scent of a Woman, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Al Pacino: Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade

Chris O’Donnell: Charlie Simms

James Rebhorn: Mr. Trask

Gabrielle Anwar: Dana (Female)

Philip Seymour Hoffman: George Willis Jr.

Richard Venture: WR Slade

Bradley Whitford: Randy Slade

Leonard Gaines: Freddie Bisco

Gene Canfield: Manny

Nicholas Sadler: Harry Havemeyer

Todd Louiso: Trent Potter

Matt Smith: Jimmy Jameson

June Squibb: Mrs. Hunsaker

Frances Conroy: Christine Downes

Ron Eldard: Select Agent Gore

Streaming and tv

Where to see Scent of a Woman – Scent of a woman on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – 2 September 2021 – at 9.15 pm on La7. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the La7 website.